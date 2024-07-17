The New Zealand Cricket Board (NZCB) has announced their blockbuster home summer in 2024-25 as Sri Lanka and Pakistan are set to tour the country to face the Black Caps for limited-overs format. This has been announced alongside their previously declared three-match Test series against England.
In total, the men’s side will take part in three Test matches, six One Day Internationals, and six T20Is during the home season, as they look to embrace a generation of their cricket. Their captain Kane Williamson has already stepped down from his captaincy of the national side.
The New Zealand home summer will begin following their trip to India in October later this year, with it being laid out on either side of the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy, scheduled to take place in the second week of February in Pakistan.
New Zealand’s men’s schedule likely to overlap with the IPL
The number of red-ball games in New Zealand is decreasing day by day. Their three Tests against the Ben Stokes-led side, to take place between November 28 to December 18, will end their nine-Tests season, which also features three Tests against India, a couple of Tests against Sri Lanka, and a lone game against Afghanistan.
In the upcoming home season of 2025-26, the World Test Champions of the inaugural edition will feature in only two Tests against West Indies, as of now. Following that, the Men side, will face the Sri Lanka team in the shortest format and 50-over games, which will run between December 28 and January 11, which rules out their traditional ‘Boxing Day’ Test in the home season.
Following that, the New Zealand men’s side will fly to Pakistan for the ODI tri-series, involving South Africa, as a preparation for the Champions Trophy. After that tournament, they will host the green brigade for five T20Is and three ODIs in late March and early April, where most of their games are likely to overlap with the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.
On the other side, New Zealand’s women’s team will host Australia for three ODIs, all of which are going to be played at the Basin Reserve, just after Christmas. After a break of more than three months, they will face Sri Lanka for three ODIs and T20Is, before their Trans-Tasman neighbours return to the country for three T20Is, in late March.
Five T20Is of the White Ferns will be played as double-headers, with the men’s T20I series against Pakistan. Their games too are expected to imbricate with the third edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL).
New Zealand Men’s home summer 2024-25
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|November 28-December 02
|vs England, 1st Test
|Christchurch
|December 06- December 10
|vs England, 2nd Test
|Wellington
|December 14- December 18
|vs England 3rd Test
|Hamilton
|December 28
|vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I
|Tauranga
|December 30
|vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I
|Tauranga
|January 02
|vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I
|Nelson
|January 05
|vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI
|Wellington
|January 08
|vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI
|Hamilton
|January 11
|vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI
|Auckland
|March 16
|vs Pakistan, 1st T20I
|Christchurch
|March 18
|vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I
|Dunedin
|March 21
|vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I
|Auckland
|March 23
|vs Pakistan, 4th T20I
|Tauranga
|March 26
|vs Pakistan, 5th T20I
|Wellington
|March 29
|vs Pakistan, 1st ODI
|Napier
|April 02
|vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI
|Hamilton
|April 05
|vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI
|Tauranga
White Ferns Home Summer 2024-25
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|December 19
|vs Australia, 1st ODI
|Wellington
|December 21
|vs Australia, 2nd ODI
|Wellington
|December 24
|vs Australia, 3rd ODI
|Wellington
|March 04
|vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI
|Napier
|March 07
|vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI
|Nelson
|March 09
|vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI
|Nelson
|March 14
|vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I
|Christchurch
|March 16
|vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I
|Christchurch
|March 18
|vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I
|Dunedin
|March 21
|vs Australia, 1st T20I
|Auckland
|March 23
|vs Australia, 2nd T20I
|Tauranga
|March 26
|vs Australia, 3rd T20I
|Wellington (SKY)