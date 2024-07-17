The New Zealand Cricket Board (NZCB) has announced their blockbuster home summer in 2024-25 as Sri Lanka and Pakistan are set to tour the country to face the Black Caps for limited-overs format. This has been announced alongside their previously declared three-match Test series against England.

In total, the men’s side will take part in three Test matches, six One Day Internationals, and six T20Is during the home season, as they look to embrace a generation of their cricket. Their captain Kane Williamson has already stepped down from his captaincy of the national side.

The New Zealand home summer will begin following their trip to India in October later this year, with it being laid out on either side of the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy, scheduled to take place in the second week of February in Pakistan.

New Zealand’s men’s schedule likely to overlap with the IPL

The number of red-ball games in New Zealand is decreasing day by day. Their three Tests against the Ben Stokes-led side, to take place between November 28 to December 18, will end their nine-Tests season, which also features three Tests against India, a couple of Tests against Sri Lanka, and a lone game against Afghanistan.

In the upcoming home season of 2025-26, the World Test Champions of the inaugural edition will feature in only two Tests against West Indies, as of now. Following that, the Men side, will face the Sri Lanka team in the shortest format and 50-over games, which will run between December 28 and January 11, which rules out their traditional ‘Boxing Day’ Test in the home season.

Following that, the New Zealand men’s side will fly to Pakistan for the ODI tri-series, involving South Africa, as a preparation for the Champions Trophy. After that tournament, they will host the green brigade for five T20Is and three ODIs in late March and early April, where most of their games are likely to overlap with the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

On the other side, New Zealand’s women’s team will host Australia for three ODIs, all of which are going to be played at the Basin Reserve, just after Christmas. After a break of more than three months, they will face Sri Lanka for three ODIs and T20Is, before their Trans-Tasman neighbours return to the country for three T20Is, in late March.

Five T20Is of the White Ferns will be played as double-headers, with the men’s T20I series against Pakistan. Their games too are expected to imbricate with the third edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL).

New Zealand Men’s home summer 2024-25

Date Match Venue November 28-December 02 vs England, 1st Test Christchurch December 06- December 10 vs England, 2nd Test Wellington December 14- December 18 vs England 3rd Test Hamilton December 28 vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I Tauranga December 30 vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I Tauranga January 02 vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I Nelson January 05 vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI Wellington January 08 vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI Hamilton January 11 vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI Auckland March 16 vs Pakistan, 1st T20I Christchurch March 18 vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I Dunedin March 21 vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I Auckland March 23 vs Pakistan, 4th T20I Tauranga March 26 vs Pakistan, 5th T20I Wellington March 29 vs Pakistan, 1st ODI Napier April 02 vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI Hamilton April 05 vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI Tauranga

White Ferns Home Summer 2024-25