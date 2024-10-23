Cheteshwar Pujara, a veteran batter, is in line for his Indian team comeback as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is likely to announce the India squad for the upcoming five-match Test series against Australia on Monday, October 28.

India is currently playing New Zealand in a three-match Test series at home. The Men in Blue lost their maiden Test match at Bengaluru Stadium. To qualify for the WTC 2025 final, they must win the next two matches and retain their record of 17 consecutive home Test series victories.

Team India will tour Australia for a five-match Test series, with the opening match scheduled for November 22 in Perth. However, Rohit Sharma is likely to miss the first Test in Perth due to personal reasons. Jasprit Bumrah, who was just chosen vice-captain, is the front-runner to head the squad.

Cheteshwar Pujara in line for India comeback to support fragile middle order

Cheteshwar Pujara, who impressed in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25, could be a surprise inclusion in the upcoming team announcement. He made 234 runs in a Ranji Trophy match against Chhattisgarh. The 36-year-old could be chosen by the selection committee led by Ajit Agarkar.

Cheteshwar Pujara was the highest run-scorer in the 2018-19 series, with 521 runs at an amazing 74.43 average, including three centuries and one half-century. He was selected Player of the Series for his brave efforts. Pujara scored 271 runs in the 2020-21 series, which India won 2-1.

Cheteshwar Pujara has not played for the Test team in almost a year, last appearing in the 2023 World Test Championship final against Australia. In the final encounter at The Oval in June 2023, the right-handed batsman scored 14 runs in the first innings and 27 in the second.

Nitish Kumar Reddy to be included in Indian team for Australia Test series

According to the PTI report, Nitish Kumar Reddy will not be selected for the T20I series in South Africa. He has been named to the India A squad and will be developed by the BCCI as a seam-bowling all-rounder. Shardul Thakur, who played an important part in the Gabba win, could be considered for the all-rounder position.

Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Akash Deep are all set to make the Test team. Avesh Khan and Yash Dayal are also under consideration. Mohammed Shami has stated that he is pain-free, although he may not be fully prepared for the start of the series, which begins on November 22 in Perth.

Also Read: Will KL Rahul Play For India In Pune Test Against New Zealand? Gautam Gambhir Answers

