When the Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council (GC) announced the total purse of INR 120 crore for the mega auction of the 2025 season of the tournament, with INR 75 crore of them being covered by the retention department. At that point, the management had fixed the slabs for the five retained players in the capped player and one for the uncapped player.

The IPL GC declared that the first and fourth retained players will eat up a price of INR 18 crore, while the second and fourth players being retained will bag a cheque of INR 14 crore. For the third retained player, INR 11 crore has been set from the budget.

However, the recent reports have changed the whole dilemma of the structure. It has been known that the ten franchises can plan the divisions of INR 75 crore as they wish between the players. The teams can’t give them less than the particular money, any of the excess expenditure will be deducted from the auction purse.

“Retention deduction of overall amount instead of fee per player, in this case of 75 crores irrespective of what amount is paid to 5 players. If the total amount exceeds 75 crores, then the actual amount is to be deducted. In case the amount is less than 75 crores, then 75 crores to be deducted.” The IPL retention rule states, as quoted by the Cricbuzz.

The retention rule suggests that any franchise retaining five of their players from the last season will see a deduction of INR 75 crore. That’s exactly how the runners-up from the previous season of the event, Sunrisers Hyderabad, has played their cards for the retentions.

SRH to offer INR 23 crore to Heinrich Klassen for IPL 2024 retention

The reports have also claimed that the ‘Orange Army’ is set to offer a huge cheque of INR 23 crore to the power-hitting South African batter Heinrich Klassen, who has displayed his muscle to tear up any opponent bowling line-up. In 15 innings of the previous season of the IPL, the wicket-keeper batter cracked 479 runs at a strike rate of over 171.

The price has been increased by INR five crore, which indicates how the teams could be allowed to retain a player in the price structure of their wish. Their captain and the Australian all-rounder, Pat Cummins, is set to be the second retained player for the franchise for a price of INR 18 crore.

The third anticipated retention is going to their left-handed opening batter of the side, Abhishek Sharma, who drilled 484 runs in 16 games of the 2024 season of the IPL at a strike rate of 200. Cummins grabbed 18 scalps, making sure they kept the momentum in the innings with his excellent bowling in the middle overs.

There are some clouds over the last two retentions, which could be Travis Head and Nitish Kumar Reddy. The left-handed opening was the leading run-getter of the franchise and third overall of the whole season. They can have Reddy, who made his international debut recently in the T20I series against Bangladesh and showed his caliber in the Delhi game with a blistering knock.

The template for the SRH side in the last season was being aggressive at the top and putting scores above 220 consistently. The deadline for the teams to submit their retentions before the IPL mega auction is on October 31.