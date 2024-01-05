No Nepal, No Party: Fans Brutally Troll Babar Azam After He Flops Once Again In Australia

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • No Nepal, No Party: Fans Brutally Troll Babar Azam After He Flops Once Again In Australia

All

Cricket News

No Nepal, No Party: Fans Brutally Troll Babar Azam After He Flops Once Again In Australia

author tag icon
Sportzwiki Editor
calander icon

Jan 5, 2024 at 1:29 PM

No Nepal, No Party: Fans Brutally Troll Babar Azam After He Flops Once Again In Australia

Babar Azam had a tough 2023 where he faced severe criticism for his batting as well as his captaincy. He was under huge pressure during the Asia Cup and the World Cup as Pakistan failed to do well in both the competitions.

The right-handed batsman started his Asia Cup campaign with a brilliant 151-run knock against Nepal before things went downhill. He could not live up to the expectations in the continental championship as well as the World Cup. In the Asia Cup, Pakistan crashed out at the Super 4 stage before making a league stage exit from the World Cup.

Soon after the tournament ended, he stepped down as Pakistan’s captain in all the three formats. Many suggested that the pressure of captaincy had a bad impact on the batsman’s performance. He ended 2023 without a single half-century in Tests.

Babar Azam flops again:

All eyes were on Babar Azam when Pakistan locked horns against Australia in the three-match series. Expectations were sky high from the star batsman as many expected him to get back to his best after stepping down as the captain. However, the former Pakistan captain has failed to perform well in the Test series and flopped with the bat once again on Friday (January 5).

Batting for the last time in the ongoing series, he was dismissed for just 23 runs in the second innings of the ongoing third Test in Sydney. In the first innings, he was out for just 26. With Babar Azam failing once again with the bat, some fans did not take long to troll him on social media.

Here are some of the reactions:

He has finished the three-match series with just 126 runs in 3 Tests and a top-score of 41. Talking about the ongoing third Test, Pakistan finished day three on 68 for 7 with their overall lead extended to 82 runs. Earlier in the game, the visitors scored 313 runs in the first innings before bowling out Australia for 299 to take a 14-run lead.

Tagged:

AUS vs PAK

Australia National Cricket Team

Babar Azam

Pakistan National Cricket Team

Related Article
ICC Rankings: India Lose Top Spot In Tests Just A Day After Historic Win In Cape Town
ICC Rankings: India Lose Top Spot In Tests Just A Day After Historic Win In Cape Town

Jan 5, 2024, 3:15 PM

I&#8217;m Actually Happy To Go Up The Top: Steve Smith Willing To Replace David Warner As Australia&#8217;s Test Opener
I’m Actually Happy To Go Up The Top: Steve Smith Willing To Replace David Warner As Australia’s Test Opener

Jan 5, 2024, 2:49 PM

No Nepal, No Party: Fans Brutally Troll Babar Azam After He Flops Once Again In Australia
No Nepal, No Party: Fans Brutally Troll Babar Azam After He Flops Once Again In Australia

Jan 5, 2024, 1:29 PM

David Warner Finally Finds His Baggy Green Caps As He Mysteriously Discovers Backpack In Team Hotel
David Warner Finally Finds His Baggy Green Caps As He Mysteriously Discovers Backpack In Team Hotel

Jan 5, 2024, 11:15 AM

Watch: Pakistan&#8217;s Stunning Plan Outwits Steve Smith As The Australian Star Pays The Price For Carelessness
Watch: Pakistan’s Stunning Plan Outwits Steve Smith As The Australian Star Pays The Price For Carelessness

Jan 5, 2024, 10:05 AM

AUS vs PAK: I Think Pat Cummins Is Going To Be Australia’s Greatest Cricketer After Sir Don Bradman &#8211; Michael Vaughan
AUS vs PAK: I Think Pat Cummins Is Going To Be Australia’s Greatest Cricketer After Sir Don Bradman – Michael Vaughan

Jan 4, 2024, 2:29 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy