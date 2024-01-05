No Nepal, No Party: Fans Brutally Troll Babar Azam After He Flops Once Again In Australia

Babar Azam had a tough 2023 where he faced severe criticism for his batting as well as his captaincy. He was under huge pressure during the Asia Cup and the World Cup as Pakistan failed to do well in both the competitions.

The right-handed batsman started his Asia Cup campaign with a brilliant 151-run knock against Nepal before things went downhill. He could not live up to the expectations in the continental championship as well as the World Cup. In the Asia Cup, Pakistan crashed out at the Super 4 stage before making a league stage exit from the World Cup.

Soon after the tournament ended, he stepped down as Pakistan’s captain in all the three formats. Many suggested that the pressure of captaincy had a bad impact on the batsman’s performance. He ended 2023 without a single half-century in Tests.

Babar Azam flops again:

All eyes were on Babar Azam when Pakistan locked horns against Australia in the three-match series. Expectations were sky high from the star batsman as many expected him to get back to his best after stepping down as the captain. However, the former Pakistan captain has failed to perform well in the Test series and flopped with the bat once again on Friday (January 5).

Batting for the last time in the ongoing series, he was dismissed for just 23 runs in the second innings of the ongoing third Test in Sydney. In the first innings, he was out for just 26. With Babar Azam failing once again with the bat, some fans did not take long to troll him on social media.

Here are some of the reactions:

Pakistani cricket fans watching no 1 batsman Babar Azam's performance against Australia team, no C team no party, bring Nepal if you want party 😭#PAKvsAUS #BabarAzam pic.twitter.com/HxSBNhP1zZ — Ambani jiii (@ambani_jiii) January 5, 2024

Babar Azam on Australian pitches 126 runs in 6 innings But their fans – Lumber 1

– King Babar

– King Kar lega

– Biggest Brand #AUSvsPAK #PAKvsAUSpic.twitter.com/kHyolOQPsh — Ash (@Ashsay_) January 5, 2024

Test batting average in Australia: 🇮🇳 Bhuvneshwar Kumar – 50

🇵🇰 Babar Azam – 26#PAKvsAUS #BabarAzampic.twitter.com/9AaiBhw2Kg — anurag (@Anurag_twees) January 5, 2024

Babar Azam Vs Australia: 126 runs from 6 innings at an average of 21 ❌ Fell Sorry For Those Who Used To Called Babar Azam A Legend And Used To Raise Fingers At Virat Kohli 😀 pic.twitter.com/MEGim52Tpa — Vaibhav Bhola 🇮🇳 (@VibhuBhola) January 5, 2024

He has finished the three-match series with just 126 runs in 3 Tests and a top-score of 41. Talking about the ongoing third Test, Pakistan finished day three on 68 for 7 with their overall lead extended to 82 runs. Earlier in the game, the visitors scored 313 runs in the first innings before bowling out Australia for 299 to take a 14-run lead.