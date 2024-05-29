Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) CEO Venky Mysore has given a wild suggestion ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. While others are speculating about the retentions and RTM cards, if Mysore’s suggestion is taken, then it will allow the teams to retain their core players.

The teams will face a massive change in personnel ahead of the following season, as they will be forced to remove the majority of their roster. While it will provide an opportunity for underperforming teams to revamp their rosters, established teams such as KKR are likely to repent it. In prior mega auctions, teams were not allowed to keep more than 3-5 players.

The exact amount for the upcoming auction has yet to be determined. While the franchise’s retention rules will only be revealed over time, KKR CEO Mysore’s inventive suggestion has made quite an impact.

8 RTM cards, no retentions: Venky Mysore

Harsha Bhogle, a veteran analyst, revealed Mysore’s suggestion in a YouTube video.

“Venky Mysore of KKR has come up with a workable suggestion which is that you should be allowed to retain players if they have a fair market value. So, no retentions but eight Right to Match cards,” said Bhogle.

Over the years, there has been speculation that the majority of players would have preferred to enter the auction pool rather than be kept by their respective organizations. It would have resulted in a larger deal, and Mysore’s suggestion may have resolved the issue for both the players and the organization.

The players will be able to bid at the auction, while the teams will be able to buy them back using the RTM card. The RTM card allows a team to purchase an unretained player from the previous edition. The franchise should match the highest bid for the player to sign him up.

The next IPL Mega Auction, like the one in 2022, will most likely last two days. The auction was held in February of 2022, then in December of 2023 and 2024. So, the IPL 2025 Auction date could fall between December 2024 and February 2025.

