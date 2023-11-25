Nobody In Indian Cricket Is In A Position To Question His Decisions – Ambati Rayudu On MS Dhoni’s Captaincy Legacy

Former Team India and Chennai Super Kings cricketer Ambati Rayudu has opened up about the captaincy style of legendary Indian skipper MS Dhoni, who has been one of the most exceptional captains in the history of the game. The 42-year-old has led India to many prestigious titles during his time with the Indian team.

MS Dhoni is the only captain in cricket history to win all three premier ICC events T20I World Cup, the 2011 World Cup, and the 2013 Champions Trophy. MS Dhoni, apart from the three premier titles, has also won the 2010 and 2016 Asia Cup, alongside winning five IPL titles with Chennai Super Kings.

Speaking on TRS Clips, Ambati Rayudu who played under MS Dhoni with the Indian team and Chennai Super Kings, stated that MS Dhoni brings the best out of the players in the team and that his decisions are usually correct, and that no one in Indian cricket has the right to question his decision given the Men in Blue’s success.

“I mean see everybody knows that he has brought the best out the best in so many players and across formats, even he has brought out the best in many foreigners that have played for CSK. I think he has it in him. I don’t even know how to express it because he is either blessed or he has cultivated it over so many years of playing the sport”.

“But many times I wonder why is he doing something which I wouldn’t think is appropriate. But at the end of the day, results show that he was right.

“And he’s right 99.9 per cent of the time, that shows he knows what he is doing and he has done it for such a long time and so successfully that I don’t think anybody in Indian cricket is in a position to question his decisions now because he’s been so successful,” Ambati Rayudu said.

The legendary skipper is known for his smart cricketing brain and tactics, which did wonders for the Men in Blue in International Cricket. Throughout his career, MS Dhoni has been renowned for his quick thinking, constant composure, and willingness to stand by his teammates even when things become bad.

MS Dhoni Doesn’t Shout Just For The Sake Of Shouting – Ambati Rayudu

Ambati Rayudu said that MS Dhoni usually gives role clarity to the foreign players and what he expects from them in the IPL, which helps them to do well in the Indian Premier League.

“Of course, it doesn’t matter. He is our leader so I mean he doesn’t shout just for the sake of shouting. But he will tell them subtly that this is what is expected types,” Ambati Rayudu added.