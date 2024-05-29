T20 World Cup 2024 will be under focus from June 1 onwards as the tournament gets underway in the West Indies and the USA. The ICC event will run till June 29 and will feature 20 teams for the first time, separated into 4 groups of 5 teams each.

The top two from each will progress to the Super Eight. The Super Eight teams will be divided into two groups, with the top two from each advancing to the Semifinals.

Ahead of the competition, experts have submitted their predictions for the semifinalists. Ten experts have chosen their expected semifinalists for the T20 World Cup 2024, and they all share one name: India.

India were the winners of the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007, but since then, they have faltered in the knockouts a few times. They reached the final in 2014 and the semi-final in 2016 and 2022 editions.

Herschelle Gibbs points out that none of the experts are neutral as all former cricketers pick India as their favourites to win

Sunil Gavaskar, Ambati Rayudu, Mohammad Kaif, Sreesanth, Aaron Finch, Matthew Hayden, Tom Moody, Paul Collingwood, Chris Morris, and Brian Lara – the Ten experts all have offered their predictions on Star Sports.

Rohit Sharma and Co. would be trying to redeem themselves from the World Cup 2023 heartbreak. After a successful IPL 2024 for the majority of the squad members, the Indian team will face huge expectations.

England, like India, has been chosen by nine experts, after Chris Morris left them off his list. Only three of the ten experts, Chris Morris, Mohammad Kaif, and Sreesanth, predicted Pakistan as a semifinalist. Brian Lara, a West Indies icon, has also chosen Afghanistan as one of the semifinalists.

Here are the predictions of experts for T20 World Cup Semi-Finalists:

Ambati Rayudu: India, England, New Zealand, South Africa

Brian Lara: India, England, West Indies, Afghanistan

Paul Collingwood: India, England, Australia, West Indies

Sunil Gavaskar: India, England, Australia, West Indies

Chris Morris: India, South Africa, Pakistan, Australia

Matthew Hayden: India, England, Australia, South Africa

Aaron Finch: India, Australia, England, West Indies

Mohammad Kaif: India, England, Australia, Pakistan

Tom Moody: India, England, Australia, South Africa

Sreesanth: India, England, Australia, Pakistan

Meanwhile, Herschelle Gibbs reacted to a post on X which revealed the four semi-finalists each chosen by the expert. Gibbs, former South African cricketer, remarked that “Nobody Neutral”

