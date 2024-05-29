The first batch of the India team has already reached New York, to start preparations of the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, set to be co-hosted by the West Indies and the United States of America (USA).

In a positive sign, both the all-rounder and the wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson too have joined Rohit Sharma and co. The team took a day off, before starting their net session, as Pandya began his training session in New York, which is a huge development, after recent news of his personal life off the field.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a video on the social media, where the India all-rounder was seen to do some basic drills, and looked to be a great spirit, as the captain of the national team, Rohit Sharma was the observing all of his players.

‘(It’s) Very exciting to be here in New York. Has a good vibe. Bright sun out.’ Hardik Pandya interacted for the first time since the end of the IPL 2024 campaign, leading the Mumbai Indians.

Virat Kohli is yet to join India in New York

The India team are trying to get used to the time zone of the US, as they were looking to do their first ground session. Also, after being away for two and half months as a team, they are trying to get the team really for the world event.

‘We came in the day before yesterday, and juts eased into our routines here. The idea was to get used to the time zone. Today we have our first ground session. They (The India players) have been away for two and a half months from us. Just getting them together to know where they stand and what needs to be done before the World Cup was the goal,” Strength and conditioning coach of India’s national men’s cricket team, Soham Desai expressed on Wednesday.

Most of the players were playing against each other in the Indian Premier League (IPL), but now they look to help each other out to lift the second trophy of the tournament, since the inaugural season, which will also end their 11-year wait for an ICC Trophy.

The likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, and Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah too were present during the session.

‘We haven’t yet played cricket. Come here for a team activity today. Hopefully, it’ll be good. The weather is really good, so looking forward to it,” Leader of India’s pace attack, Jasprit Bumrah remarked.

Ravindra Jadeja shared his excitement as he couldn’t wait to play cricket for the first time in New York.

‘I heard cricket is growing here in the US so we are really excited,” Suryakumar Yadav hoped.

One of the notable misses of the practice session was their leading batter, Virat Kohli, who is still in Mumbai, and is expected to leave for the tournament on June 01. Kohli is the highest run-getter in the history of the tournament with 1141 runs in 25 innings, thanks to his 14 half-centuries.

India will play their only warm-up game against Bangladesh on June 01, at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, where they will also take on Ireland on June 05, and their arch-rivals, Pakistan on June 09.