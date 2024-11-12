Noman Ali, the Pakistani left-arm spinner, was announced as the winner of the ICC Player Of The Month Award For October 2024. Ali beat out competition from fellow nominees, New Zealand all-rounder, and South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada.

Noman Ali, 38, left Santner and Rabada behind to win the award thanks to his excellent performance in the recent England Test series at home. After losing the first Test to England in embarrassing fashion, Pakistan resorted to making spin pitches for the last two tests and Noman and Sajid Khan routed England to give Pakistan a 2-1 Test series win.

Noman became the first Pakistani player since Babar Azam to win the ICC Player of the Month award. After over a year, Noman was called up to the Test team. He took 20 wickets at an average of 13.85 in just four innings, finishing as the series’ top wicket-taker.

He grabbed nine wickets in Rawalpindi after taking eleven in the second Test. Noman’s outstanding performance in the series’ last match in Rawalpindi supported his valiant efforts in the second Test.

Noman came through with a brilliant 45-run performance to give his team a vital 77-run advantage in the first innings. He came in at No. 9 with the scorecard in the third Test reading 177/7.

Pakistan won their first Test series at home since 2021 when he took six wickets and bowled them out for 112 runs.

I Am Delighted To Be Named The ICC Men’s Player Of The Month – Noman Ali

Noman reflected on his accomplishment and expressed gratitude to his teammates for their assistance in getting Pakistan back from an early loss. Being selected ICC Men’s Player of the Month, he remarked, was an honor. Noman emphasized how thrilling it was to be a part of his nation’s historic triumph.

“I am delighted to be named the ICC Men’s Player of the Month and deeply grateful to all my teammates who helped me put my best performances forward to help Pakistan win a historic home Test series against England. It is always exciting to be a part of such memorable wins for your country,” Noman Ali told ICC.

Due to his exceptional results, Noman also made his debut appearance in the top ten of the ICC Men’s Test Bowling Rankings. Throughout the series, his teammate spinner Sajid Khan also made an impression with his spin abilities.

Noman Ali is the first player from Pakistan to receive this esteemed honor in the current cycle of the ICC World Test Championship.

