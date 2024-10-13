There has been a ritual in the cricket team of India since the start of the 50-over World Cup at home in 2023, where they have been offering medals to the ‘best fielder’ of the game, and this has continued in the recent 3-0 series victory over Bangladesh. In most of the departments, they have done a tremendous job.

In the first of the three T20Is, India chased down a low score at the Shrimat Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior by seven wickets before gaining another huge victory at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi by an 86-run margin.

The third T20I in Hyderabad saw India gain another huge victory by 133 runs. They were expectational with the bat in hand besides making consistent inroads with wickets upfront to never allow the Bangladesh side to get away from their hands.

Washington Sundar wins new ‘Best Fielder’ award for India

The fielding coach of India, T Dilip, highlighted how the players have shown intent to convert it into energy. Whether it’s about cutting the angles or facing new challenges like the new lower light towers, they have shown great developments in the game.

Also Read: Can Joe Root Overtake Sachin Tendulkar’s 15921 Test Landmark? Veteran Reveals

“I think, when intent meets energy, the eagerness to convert every chance to an opportunity increases. And I thought we were phenomenal in that aspect, especially in the series. Whether we are cutting angles, or the low lights, or the unique challenges that every ground possesses, I think our adaptability and anticipation were exceptional.” The Under-14 and Under-16 coach of the Hyderabad Cricket Academy (HCA) said at the end of the game.

The veteran also touched on the aggressive approach displayed by the players, where they have given their all, even behind the smallest factor in the game.

“This kind of aggressive approach is something that matters to us, and the most important (1%) factor which I loved was when an error happened or a brilliant catch was taken, the brotherhood where the other players keep clapping was phenomenal.” The fielding coach of India expressed.

The first contender for the fielding medal was Hardik Pandya, who grabbed a blinder of a catch in Delhi during the second T20I game, as he showed great balance between speed and the anticipation of grabbing the ball.

‘Coming to the contenders, someone who has been very proactive in this aspect, like a Formula 1 car in the series. Hardik Pandya is the contender number one. I think when it comes to cutting angles and saving runs, he looked catches being made so simple, and I loved how he felt bad when he couldn’t take that 1% chance also.” T Dilip praised the all-rounder.

“Riyan Parag- the contender number 2! Hats off to the composure with which you grab those catches. My contender number three, who was excellent in understanding the angles and judging the boundary lengths was exceptional and it’s Washington Sundar.” He said.

In the end, it’s the spin all-rounder from Tamil Nadu who went on to win the ‘Best Fielder Medal’ for the Bangladesh series, as the fielding coach of India pointed out the developments the youngster has made over the years.

Also Read: Mickey Arthur And Kevin Pietersen Discuss Decline Of Pakistan After 1st Test Defeat vs England

“What we look like as a group is when you come back in the squad, you keep on developing, and that’s Washington Sundar.” Dilip made the announcement.

“Honestly, (it) feels amazing. I always try to give my 100% whenever I am on the field, and obviously, anyone and everyone can contribute no matter what the situation is. So very grateful for this award and thanks to Dilip Sir and all the support staff.” Washington Sundar concluded.