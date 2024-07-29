The upcoming board meeting of the International Cricket Council (ICC) is going to take place in Dhaka, Bangladesh, as there is also a possibility of the election of the board taking place. The President of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Nazmul Hasan Shanto revealed the development on Sunday.

Greg Barclay is the current chairman of the ICC, as he was elected for the position in November 2022, for his second two-year term which is going to expire later this year.

There is a good possibility of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah replacing Barclay for the position in the upcoming elections of the ICC board meeting.

BCB president confirms ICC board meeting updates

There were concerns about whether Bangladesh could host the upcoming edition of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 as per schedule after the recent political conditions in the country. Few reports have claimed that the International Cricket Council is keeping a close look around the venues, to control the state of protests on the streets.

The board president of Bangladesh board, Nazmul Shanto has confirmed that the next board meeting of the ICC is going to take place in their country, where the current chairman will have his last meeting before the election.

‘It has been confirmed that the next ICC board meeting will be in Dhaka. Possibly the election (ICC) would take place here.’ Nazmul Hasan expressed to the reporters during a recent press conference on Sunday. ‘I think there will be an election (of the ICC) as the current chairman will have the last board meeting. We are expected to give our election mandate by this time.’

Even after the current concerns of the country, it has been known that the latest board meeting in Sri Lanka has assured the governing body that Bangladesh is going through different plans to host the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024.

BCB chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury and BCB women’s wing chairman Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel also spoke on the same reports. The former didn’t deny it and felt that the representatives of the different countries were convinced that Bangladesh could host the ICC event as per schedule, after the ICC meeting in Sri Lanka.

‘When I went there, the situation of the country was very bad and there was no communication with Bangladesh from outside, and the news they were getting (was something) they were quite afraid of. But after seeing me they said at least they are convinced that everything is alright in the country.’ Nazmul stated in a recent interaction.

‘After that, there was no discussion about it and all they wanted to know was what had happened. For us, the important thing is the Women’s World Cup that we will host here.’ He noted.

As per the current schedule, the tournament is going to begin on October 03, while the opening game will be between England and South Africa at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. India’s first game of the event will be against New Zealand on October 4 in Sylhet.