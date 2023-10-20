Not Just Indians But The Umpire Also Wanted To See Virat Kohli Getting That Century – Harbhajan Singh On Richard Kettleborough’s Controversial Decision

Former Indian Off-spinner Harbhajan Singh sarcastically stated that umpire Richard Kettleborough also wanted to see Virat Kohli hit a hundred in the match against Bangladesh after his controversial decision of not giving wide in the final over, which eventually helped the former Indian skipper to score his 48th ODI century.

After Richard Kettleborough made a difficult decision on the field, there was a flurry of comments about his call on the field. The incident was started by a delivery bowled by Bangladeshi left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed that missed Virat Kohli’s pads on the leg side. Even though the ball appeared to be wide, Kettleborough did not give it as a wide.

Speaking to India Today, Harbhajan Singh feels that it was a wide ball bowled by Nasum Ahmed and hailed Virat Kohli for his brilliant batting in the game against Bangladesh and cheekily said that the Umpire would also be wanted to see the Ace Indian batter getting a hundred in the match.

“Well, I think that Wide ball was actually, you know, it was quite wide. Nevertheless, let’s leave that aside. I think Virat Kohli batted beautifully. You know, maybe not just, the Indians but the umpire also wanted to see Virat Kohli getting that century. That was probably the reason, but it is good to see him in such form. He is so beautifully. And he got that brilliant 100 for India. And that’s what makes everyone happy. No complaint on why it was not given wide whatsoever,” Harbhajan Singh said.

The 34-year-old made a fairly impressive 100 when he got close to scoring his 48th century in the game. The batter decided to deal in boundaries to attain his hundred-run milestone with 19 runs required for victory and exactly that many for Kohli to reach his milestone.

Virat Kohli was observed declining chances for simple singles to keep strike to score a hundred. Even though it seemed like Kohli could blow his opportunity with a few extras, he persisted and eventually scored by sending a full toss from Nasum Ahmed into the stands, setting off joyous celebrations in Pune.

Indian batting maestro became the fastest player in the World to score 26,000 International runs surpassing the legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday. Kohli has been in excellent form, and he would be hoping to break more records in the coming years.