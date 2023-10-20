SportzWiki Logo
ICC World Cup
Completed

Match 1

 

List A

,  

India

Bangladesh
(42)
264/3
Sri Lanka
(49.1)
263/10

Bangladesh won by 7 wickets

Abandoned

Match 2

 

List A

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Afghanistan
(-)
-

Match Abandoned

Completed

Match 3

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(43.4)
346/5
Pakistan
(50)
345/5

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Abandoned

Match 4

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
England
(-)
-

Match abandoned without a ball bowled (w

Abandoned

Match 5

 

List A

,  

India

Australia
(23)
166/7
Netherlands
(14.2)
84/6

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed

Match 7

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
321/6
South Africa
(37)
211/4

New Zealand won by 7 runs (DLS method)

Completed

Match 6

 

List A

,  

India

England
(24.1)
197/6
Bangladesh
(37)
188/9

England won by 4 wickets (D/L Method)

Abandoned

Match 9

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

Match abandoned

Completed

Match 8

 

List A

,  

India

Afghanistan
(38.1)
261/4
Sri Lanka
(46.2)
294/10

Afghanistan won by 6 wickets (DLS method

Completed

Match 10

 

List A

,  

India

Pakistan
(47.4)
337/10
Australia
(50)
351/7

Australia won by 14 runs.

ODI World Cup 2023: I Don’t Know If He Intentionally Tried To Bowl Wide… – Shubman Gill On Nasum Ahmed’s Final Over Against Virat Kohli

pencil icon
SW Desk
pencil icon

Oct 20, 2023 at 2:32 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: I Don&#8217;t Know If He Intentionally Tried To Bowl Wide&#8230; &#8211; Shubman Gill On Nasum Ahmed&#8217;s Final Over Against Virat Kohli

Young Indian batter Shubman Gill has downplayed the discussion surrounding Bangladesh spinner Nasum Ahmed’s attempted wide delivery to deprive Virat Kohli of his 48th ODI century, claiming he doesn’t know if it was deliberate. The Men in Blue has registered their fourth victory in the marquee event being clinical in all the matches.

When Virat Kohli reached 97 and India only needed two runs to win, Bangladesh’s left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed swung one down the leg side. To the surprise of many, on-field umpire Richard Kettleborough chose not to award it a wide in the game and the former skipper went to strike a six on the third ball of the over to score his 48th hundred in the ODI cricket.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Shubman Gill played down the question of whether Nasum Ahmed bowled a wide ball to deny Virat Kohli‘s century in the match.

Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill Credits: Twitter

“I don’t know if he intentionally tried to bowl wide or he was just trying to keep it tight and then went away,” Shubman Gill said.

Shubman Gill scored his first ODI World Cup half-century before gifting his wicket in the game, and the youngster’s form alongside Rohit Sharma at the top of the order would be crucial for the team’s chances going forward in the mega event.

I Always Try To Learn From Them – Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill stated that he looks to the more seasoned Indian batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for guidance on how to approach things in the bigger matches. He also stated that he wants to pace his ODI innings appropriately and believes that it is crucial to have the proper attitude in order to compete in the country’s showpiece event.

Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli
Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Credits: Twitter

“To see them how they go about their business in World Cup and big games is what I always try to learn from them. I think there’s a fine line between sometimes being too aggressive or going in the shell, especially playing big games. But I think the way they play, the way their mindset is playing those big games in the World Cup is what I try to learn from them,” Shubman Gill said.

Virat Kohli was brilliant with the bat against Bangladesh, playing an impactful knock for the team to score his third ODI World Cup century and the Indian skipper Rohit Sharma also has been in fine form leading the team from the front with bat, being the leading run-scorer in the marquee event.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

Bangladesh National Cricket Team

India National Cricket Team

Nasum Ahmed

Shubman Gill

