Since the inclusion of the wicket-keeper batter of India, KL Rahul, the speculation has been around whether the Karnataka-born would be leading the Delhi Capitals for the upcoming 2025 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). But Aakash Chopra, former Indian opening batter, has taken a different route in selecting the Capitals’ leader.

Akash Chopra felt that Axar Patel, whom the DC franchise retained for the new season, should walk over Rahul to shoulder the responsibility. The veteran felt that the left-handed spin all-rounder had been underrated and displayed confidence to run the team in a better shape.

There could be a toss-up between Axar and Rahul in selecting the new captain for the side, as they let go of their former captain and wicket-keeper batter, Rishabh Pant, ahead of the mega auction of the league. The 2022 runners-up earned the services of Rahul for a price of INR 14 crore.

Aakash Chopra highlights Axar Patel to lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025

The former captain of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) has been one of the most successful players in the history of the league with 4683 runs in 123 innings at an average of over 45 with a strike rate of more than 134, shouldering on four centuries and 37 half-centuries with the best score of unbeaten 132 runs. Last season in 2024, the right-handed batter cracked 520 runs in 14 innings at a strike rate of over 136.

Aakash Chopra believed that Axar deserved the captaincy position, as he praised the latter for his maturity and consistent performance in the game.

“Who will be the captain? Their situation is like KKR. It could be Axar Patel. I don’t mind him being the captain. If you give me the option, I would say make Axar the captain. He is extremely underrated, a very mature, fantastic performer, and he will run the team very well. He is someone who will command respect.” The Uttar Pradesh-born shared his view on the video, posted on his YouTube channel.

Faf du Plessis has captained the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the previous three-year cycle and could be another option for the Capitals in that prospect. They purchased him for a price of just INR 2 crore in the auction.

Aakash Chopra reckoned that the franchise, however, may not go with the former South African captain at the start of the new edition and may look to use their right-to-match (RTM) card and include Jake Fraser-McGurk for the opening spot.

“KL Rahul could be the other option. The third could be Faf du Plessis if they wish, but they might not play Faf from the start because they used the Right To Match card for Jake Fraser-McGurk. So I am thinking between Axar and Rahul, but the management hasn’t given any clarity yet. My vote goes towards Axar because his performances on this ground have been exceptional.” The former opening batter for Delhi and Rajasthan addressed.

The Gujarat all-rounder was retained by the franchise for a price of INR 16.50 crore and is the only player who was part of the side, which went into the final of the event in 2020 under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer.

Having the Bengaluru-born for a price of INR 14 core is nothing but a steal, as Aakash Chopra has called for.

“When they couldn’t take Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant, they said they were getting KL Rahul for 14 crore. An absolute steal buy. Someone might say fair price, but I would say an absolute steal because it is a very small ground and has a flat pitch.” Aakash Chopra concluded.