Not KL Rahul Or Jasprit Bumrah, This Indian Middle-Order Batter Likely To Lead Against South Africa In T20 Series, If Rohit Sharma Pulls Out

Indian Middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav is likely to lead the Indian team in the T20 series against South Africa if Rohit Sharma decides to participate in the shorter format of the game. The Indian 360-degree batter is currently captaining the Men in Blue in the five-match T20 series against Australia and is performing exceptionally well for the team.

Since Hardik Pandya, India’s T20I captain, is out for another month due to an ankle injury, Yadav will lead the team. India has rested veteran players Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Jasprit Bumrah for the T20I series. During their tour in South Africa, India will play three T20Is, three ODIs, and two Tests.

Rohit Sharma took over as captain of the Indian cricket team with high hopes when Virat Kohli stepped down from the position. Under his leadership, India made it to the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup in 2022, the final of the ICC World Test Championship in 2023, and the final of the ODI World Cup.

Despite their achievements, India’s drought of trophies in ICC events has continued, with a recent loss to Australia in the ODI World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is keen to retain Rohit as the captain of the T20 team, despite his previous claims of disliking the shortest format.

According to the BCCI, Rohit Sharma will lead the team in the upcoming T20 World Cup if he agrees. Otherwise, Suryakumar Yadav will continue to captain the team, with Hardik Pandya out of the game due to injury. Rohit Sharma is the clear favourite to win the ICC World Cup in 2023 with his leadership skills.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will take into consideration Hardik Pandya’s return and player workload management in their decision-making process. With six white-ball matches scheduled in 11 days, followed by a Test series, choosing a captain for each format becomes imperative. Yadav’s captaincy debut in the T20I series against Australia marks a new beginning for the Men in Blue.

In the ODI World Cup 2023, India broke a 20-year jinx against New Zealand before avenging their 2019 heartbreak in the World Cup semi-finals, scoring a perfect ten. However, in the low-scoring final at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Australia put an end to India’s ICC trophy drought with a surprising victory. Rohit Sharma’s leadership during the ODI World Cup garnered worldwide praise, cementing the BCCI’s trust in his abilities.

Nonetheless, Rohit Sharma’s personal decision to participate in T20Is is a significant factor. His selection will have a significant impact on India’s strategy and captaincy structure leading up to the T20 World Cup.