Not KL Rahul Or Jasprit Bumrah, This Indian Middle-Order Batter Likely To Lead Against South Africa In T20 Series, If Rohit Sharma Pulls Out

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

All

Cricket News

Not KL Rahul Or Jasprit Bumrah, This Indian Middle-Order Batter Likely To Lead Against South Africa In T20 Series, If Rohit Sharma Pulls Out

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Nov 30, 2023 at 11:09 AM

Not KL Rahul Or Jasprit Bumrah, This Indian Middle-Order Batter Likely To Lead Against South Africa In T20 Series, If Rohit Sharma Pulls Out

Indian Middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav is likely to lead the Indian team in the T20 series against South Africa if Rohit Sharma decides to participate in the shorter format of the game. The Indian 360-degree batter is currently captaining the Men in Blue in the five-match T20 series against Australia and is performing exceptionally well for the team.

Since Hardik Pandya, India’s T20I captain, is out for another month due to an ankle injury, Yadav will lead the team. India has rested veteran players Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Jasprit Bumrah for the T20I series. During their tour in South Africa, India will play three T20Is, three ODIs, and two Tests.

Rohit Sharma took over as captain of the Indian cricket team with high hopes when Virat Kohli stepped down from the position. Under his leadership, India made it to the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup in 2022, the final of the ICC World Test Championship in 2023, and the final of the ODI World Cup.

IND vs AUS 2023
Suryakumar Yadav And Matthew Wade Credits: Twitter

Despite their achievements, India’s drought of trophies in ICC events has continued, with a recent loss to Australia in the ODI World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is keen to retain Rohit as the captain of the T20 team, despite his previous claims of disliking the shortest format.

According to the BCCI, Rohit Sharma will lead the team in the upcoming T20 World Cup if he agrees. Otherwise, Suryakumar Yadav will continue to captain the team, with Hardik Pandya out of the game due to injury. Rohit Sharma is the clear favourite to win the ICC World Cup in 2023 with his leadership skills.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will take into consideration Hardik Pandya’s return and player workload management in their decision-making process. With six white-ball matches scheduled in 11 days, followed by a Test series, choosing a captain for each format becomes imperative. Yadav’s captaincy debut in the T20I series against Australia marks a new beginning for the Men in Blue.

Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma Credits: Twitter

In the ODI World Cup 2023, India broke a 20-year jinx against New Zealand before avenging their 2019 heartbreak in the World Cup semi-finals, scoring a perfect ten. However, in the low-scoring final at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Australia put an end to India’s ICC trophy drought with a surprising victory. Rohit Sharma’s leadership during the ODI World Cup garnered worldwide praise, cementing the BCCI’s trust in his abilities.

Nonetheless, Rohit Sharma’s personal decision to participate in T20Is is a significant factor. His selection will have a significant impact on India’s strategy and captaincy structure leading up to the T20 World Cup.

Tagged:

India National Cricket Team

Jasprit Bumrah

KL Rahul

Rohit Sharma

SA vs IND 2023

South Africa National Cricket Team

Related Article
Not KL Rahul Or Jasprit Bumrah, This Indian Middle-Order Batter Likely To Lead Against South Africa In T20 Series, If Rohit Sharma Pulls Out
Not KL Rahul Or Jasprit Bumrah, This Indian Middle-Order Batter Likely To Lead Against South Africa In T20 Series, If Rohit Sharma Pulls Out

Nov 30, 2023, 11:09 AM

ODI World Cup 2023: He Was Not Trusting The Other Batters And It Got Difficult &#8211; Misbah-Ul-Haq On KL Rahul&#8217;s Defensive Batting Approach
ODI World Cup 2023: He Was Not Trusting The Other Batters And It Got Difficult – Misbah-Ul-Haq On KL Rahul’s Defensive Batting Approach

Nov 21, 2023, 4:31 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: He Has Played A Lot Of Dot Balls &#8211; Shoaib Malik On KL Rahul&#8217;s Defensive Batting Approach Against Australia
ODI World Cup 2023: He Has Played A Lot Of Dot Balls – Shoaib Malik On KL Rahul’s Defensive Batting Approach Against Australia

Nov 20, 2023, 1:49 PM

IND vs NZ, Dream11 Prediction: India vs New Zealand Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report &#038; Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, 1st Semifinal
IND vs NZ, Dream11 Prediction: India vs New Zealand Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report & Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, 1st Semifinal

Nov 15, 2023, 11:38 AM

ODI World Cup 2023: KL Rahul Has Been Doing Truly Amazing Job As A Wicketkeeper &#8211; T Dilip Hails Indian Gloveman For His Impressive Wicket-keeping Skills
ODI World Cup 2023: KL Rahul Has Been Doing Truly Amazing Job As A Wicketkeeper – T Dilip Hails Indian Gloveman For His Impressive Wicket-keeping Skills

Nov 13, 2023, 12:36 PM

IND vs NED Dream11 Prediction: India vs Netherlands Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report &amp; Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, Match 45
IND vs NED Dream11 Prediction: India vs Netherlands Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report & Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, Match 45

Nov 11, 2023, 12:27 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy