Navdeep Saini, the out-of-favor India pacer, is set to revive his India career thanks to Gautam Gambhir’s appointment as the Men in Blue head coach across all formats.

India is set to begin its transition phase since T20 World Cup 2024 win, as their next assignment is against Sri Lanka, where they will play three ODIs and as many T20Is in the island nation in July-August. This will also mark the first assignment for Gautam Gambhir, the new India head coach.

Sanjay Bhardwaj, Gautam Gambhir’s childhood coach, has said that with the ex-India opener at the helm, players like Navdeep Saini and Kuldeep Yadav might see more game time for the Indian team. Bharadwaj is convinced that Gambhir can take India to the pinnacle. Bhardwaj also revealed that Gambhir predicted the rapid rise of Indian skipper Rohit.

Gautam Gambhir could pick players like Kuldeep Yadav and Navdeep Saini: Sanjay Bhardwaj



Gautam Gambhir’s childhood coach claimed in an interview with news agency PTI that the two-time World Cup winner has always had a keen and perceptive observational ability. In his first coaching role for the Indian team, Bharadwaj believes that Gambhir should select pacer Navdeep Saini and spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

Kuldeep was a part of India’s World Cup-winning side in the Caribbean. The spin wizard picked 10 wickets in five games for India. Pacer Saini last played for India against Sri Lanka at the R.Premadasa Stadium in 2021.

“He could pick players like Kuldeep Yadav and Navdeep Saini (in the India team setup). They are his product. He also followed his instincts on West Indian all-rounder Sunil Narine (during IPL 2024). His observation and cricketing acumen were always outstanding.

With his batting, he won two World Cups for India in 2007 and 2011. As a player, you helped India win two World Cups, then propelled KKR to three IPL titles. You have a habit of taking up challenges and conquering them; be honest in your approach and repay the country’s faith in you,” Bharadwaj told PTI.

Replacing legendary cricketer Rahul Dravid as head coach, Gambhir has taken over the coaching reins from the batting legend after an impressive campaign at the ICC T20 World Cup.

