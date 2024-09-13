With India set to feature in the upcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh to start their five-match red-ball season at home besides featuring against New Zealand, before they take their trip to Australia, the selection dilemma rounds up around KL Rahul and should keep wickets in the longest format.

When Rishabh Pant was out of action during 2023, KL Rahul kept wickets in South Africa and smashed an incredible century during the first Tests at SuperSport Park in Centurion. He made an impressive outing in those two games, and he continued the same form in the Hyderabad Test before he was injured.

Now, the question stands if he should again be back with the gloves in the five-day format with Pant making a comeback in the Test squad of the side. India has decided to keep Sarfaraz Khan involved in the second round of the Duleep Trophy 2024, which confirms the selection of Rahul back in the playing eleven during the Chennai game.

Should KL Rahul Avoid Wicket-keeping In 2-Tests vs Bangladesh? Dinesh Karthik Discloses

The former Indian wicket-keeper batter, Dinesh Karthik, was asked if KL Rahul should be considered as a wicket-keeper again across formats for the Indian team, to which he has come up with an analytical discussion.

The Karnataka-born has smashed 2863 runs in 50 games at an average of 34.08 and a strike rate of 52.23, shouldering on eight centuries and 14 half-centuries with a best score of 199, which he made against England in Chennai.

One of the reasons for the Blue Brigade to do well outside India has been how constant KL Rahul has been with the bat in hand. Whenever the team found themselves under pressure, he would stand up and shoulder the responsibility, as he did at Centurion, Kennington Oval, Lord’s, Sydney.

During a recent Cricbuzz show, Dinesh Karthik was asked by a user why Rahul, despite being an extraordinary wicket-keeper, isn’t the 32-year-old considered for the position.

“KL Rahul is also an extraordinary wicket-keeper. Why isn’t he considered as a wicket-keeper?” One of the users questioned.

The Tamil Nadu-born praised the captain of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) from the Indian Premier League (IPL) for his keeping skills besides denying to admit Rahul as a part-time wicket-keeper.

“KL Rahul is a really good keeper. He is someone who has improved, I don’t think it would be fair enough to call him a part-time keeper anymore. He is doing a very good and safe job.” Karthik stated in a video shared on Cricbuzz.

The renowned commentator also highlighted that the injuries of late haven’t been easy on KL Rahul, as he has been struggling with the knee besides taking care of the back.

“Though keeping in Test cricket is hard work across five days, and he has struggled with injuries, and he has a back which he needs to take care of in the long run. So, it’s not fair to trust him in the keeping spot. But, I genuinely feel that he would make it as a batter and do well in this season.” Dinesh shared his view.

When India played the last Test series, Rahul was doing pretty well, but in his absence, the selectors decided to go with Sarfaraz Khan. But with the return of the Bengaluru boy, he straightaway comes into the playing eleven. Leaving the gloves will take some pressure away from him and offer him freedom, which will be vital for him in the next four months.