The Board of Control for Cricket in India is yet to deliver the rules and regulations regarding the retentions before the auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The speculation has grown around Rohit Sharma and if Mumbai Indians would retain him for the next three seasons, especially after what happened last edition.

The five-time champions of the league decided to bring back Hardik Pandya, the former vice-captain of the Indian white-ball side, and handed over him the leadership duties replacing Rohit Sharma, which the fans of the franchise didn’t accept sweetly, and the all-rounder found himself under the bus during the games.

Even though there are no such confirmed reports, from the naked eye, one could feel the bridge between the ‘One-family’ and the Nagpur-born growing with every single game of the last season.

Pragyan Ojha drops shocker on Rohit Sharma’s stay in Mumbai Indians for IPL 2025

The former left-arm spinner, Pragyan Ojha, was present during an interaction on ‘Inside Sport’ where he shared the emotional side of Rohit Sharma if he goes on to part ways with the Mumbai Indians side before the IPL 2025, as he has made a strong connection with the team management and the members.

The 37-year-old is the highest run-getter for the franchise in their history, with 5731 runs in 217 innings at an average of under 30 and a strike rate of over 130, besides celebrating a couple of centuries and 36 half-centuries with a best score of unbeaten 109-run knock.

With 417 runs in 14 innings during the 17th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at an average of 32.07 and a strike rate of 150 with three half-centuries and a best score of an unbeaten 105-run knock, the Indian ODI and Test captain was the highest run-getter for the Hardik Pandya-led side.

Ojha believes that in a franchise tournament like the IPL, one has to be ready to accept and look for different aspects of the game from a professional point of view.

“See, as far as I know, he is a very integral part of the Mumbai Indians. I don’t know if that will be easy for them to let go of Rohit Sharma and the other way around also, it will be very emotional for Rohit, but when you talk about IPL, and you talk about this format, and you talk about action, I think looking from a professional point of view, as a professional, sometimes you get to decide, sometimes it’s on the table. So, it will be very difficult.” The former Mumbai Indians player expressed during the meeting.

The veteran also highlighted that over the years, the contribution of the former T20I player was huge for the Mumbai side has been huge, while it has grown to another level when he got the captaincy.

“I think it will be very emotional, it won’t be very easy if that happens, I would say Rohit Sharma should continue to play for Mumbai because of the contribution he’s got, and it has grown as a captain and the stature he is in today, it’s somewhere connected to the Mumbai Indians.” The former Bengal spinner revealed.

“So, I would say if he stays there well and good, or if he moves on that’s how it is because this is a franchise tournament, and sometimes these things happen.” Pragyan Ojha concluded.

There was news that Rohit Sharma may move to the Delhi Capitals (DC) team for the next three years, while Punjab Kings spoke about keeping enough money to buy him in the auction. But it all boils down to the growth of the relationship between Mumbai and their former captain.