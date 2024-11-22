Whenever India tours Australia for any format of the game, without a doubt, the whole attention of the side is always expected to be on Virat Kohli, but the former Indian head coach, Ravi Shastri, has thrown a new but interesting name in the ring whom the home side may target in the recent five-match series of the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25.

Ravi Shastri reckoned that the standing captain for the Blue Brigade in the opening red-ball clash of the series at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Jasprit Bumrah, will be the main target for the Aussies. He is shouldering the responsibility of the side in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma, who has taken a paternity leave due to the birth of his second child.

The Ahmedabad-born pacer didn’t look much under pressure while interacting in the press conference on the eve of the contest. But the former Indian all-rounder, Shastri, claimed that the hosts would be trying their best to put the spotlight and pressure on the opposite captain.

Ravi Shastri backs mature Jasprit Bumrah to stay composed under leadership pressure

From the past, whether it’s Mark Taylor, Ricky Ponting, Michael Clarke, or even before their era, the old Australian history reckons that the biggest advantage to get the better of the opposition side is by demolishing the opponent’s captain.

Also Read: Australia Announces Prime Minister’s XI Squad For 2-day Practice; This All-rounder To Lead Against India

“The Aussies prefer to attack the leadership. Whoever the captain is, they train their guns and their spotlight on the captain. If they can bring down the confidence of the captain, they feel that the confidence of the team comes down.” Ravi Shastri addressed the press room of Star Sports.

“The pressure will be on Bumrah, (and) there’s no question about that. Any captain coming here will feel the heat, and Bumrah will be the same. But he’s a very mature cricketer. He’s a very competitive cricketer. Deep down, let’s not forget, he’s the best fast bowler in the world at the moment.” The former head coach of the Indian team predicted.

Ravi Shastri, however, believes that the pacer has looked calm and mature in his stance and if he gets supported from the other end, then the work would be a little easier from his end.

Bumrah has picked up 32 wickets in the red-ball format down under in eight games at an average of 21.25 and a strike rate of over 51 with the help of one five-wicket haul.

“So, the Aussies know what they’re up against. They might want to come after him, but they know he’ll come after them as well. The important thing is, if he’s calm and gets support from his other bowlers, I think he’ll be fine. He’ll be fine. But there’s no question the pressure is on him.” Ravi Shastri advocated.

Also Read: Shubman Gill Ruled Out Of BGT 2024-25!! BCCI Offers Major Update On Batter’s Omission In Perth

The former Indian head coach, who won two successive series in Australia of the BGT with India during the 2018/19 and 2020/21 seasons, reckoned that Bumrah would need to stay calm in critical situations during various phases of the game.

“What I want to see from the outside is that he doesn’t over-try because of the pressure of being captain and just sticks to his strengths and bowls as if he’s an individual player playing in that team. It’s easier said than done, but I think he’s mature enough to do it. Yeah, that’s something he said in the press conference too.” Ravi Shastri concluded.

Even if he doesn’t lead India for the rest of the series, the responsibility of the entire bowling department will be on Jasprit Bumrah.