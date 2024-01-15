Novak Djokovic Responds After Virat Kohli Reveals He And Tennis Star Are ‘Text Buddies’

Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic has responded to Virat Kohli‘s recent comments about him. The Serbian tennis player recently grabbed the attention of the cricket fans by playing tennis as well as cricket with Australia star Steve Smith during a fund-raiser event ahead of the Australian Open.

And on Sunday (January 14), Virat Kohli also expressed his admiration for Novak Djokovic. It all began after the multiple Grand Slam winner revealed that he and the India cricket superstar have been messaging each other for quite some time now. Ahead of the second T20I against Afghanistan, Virat Kohli revealed how he and Djokovic started messaging each other.

“I got in touch with Novak very organically, I was just looking at his profile once on Instagram and I just happened to press the message button. I thought I’d just say hello, maybe,” said Virat Kohli in a video posted on social media by BCCI.

“And then I saw a message from him on my DM already. I never opened it myself. So, the first time I saw my own messages myself, I saw, he messaged me himself. And I was like, let me just check if it’s a fake account or something like that.

“But then I checked it again and it was legitimate. And then, yeah, we got talking. We keep exchanging messages every now and then. I congratulated him for all his amazing achievements,” he added.

Novak Djokovic responds to Virat Kohli’s comments:

Soon after the BCCI posted the video on X, Novak Djokovic decided to respond to it. He thanked Virat Kohli for the kind words and invited him for a match.

“Thank you for these kind words, Virat Kohli. Looking forward to the day we play together,” wrote Djokovic.

Thank you for these kind words @imVkohli 🙏 Looking forward to the day we play together 🤝🏏🎾 https://t.co/C8Lyz2B0J4 — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) January 14, 2024

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli finally made his much-awaited return to T20I cricket for Team India on Sunday (January 14) during the second game against Afghanistan in Indore. It was his first T20I since the semifinal loss against England in 2022 T20 World Cup.

The right-handed batsman started positively and was looking in good touch but could not capitalise on the start, departing for 29 off 16 balls. As far as the match is concerned, India beat Afghanistan by six wickets to clinch the three-match series with a match remaining.