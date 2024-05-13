Last time in the DC vs LSG encounter, the Delhi Capitals (DC) came on the top over the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) with six wickets in hand. It fired the Capitals to start turning the points table in this Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The Capitals are in the sixth position, while the Super Giants find themselves in the seventh rank.

Middleovers always offer the teams a chance to boss the game. The better the teams handle the spinners, the better they fire at the back end of the innings in general. Before the DC vs LSG clash, the Lucknow Super Giants have the fourth-lowest strike rate of 137.19 in this period of the IPL 2024.

They have managed 889 runs in 12 innings at an average of 29.63. In this period, they have nailed 61 boundaries, which is quite average in comparison of the other teams, besides smashing only 35 sixes between the seventh to the 15th over, which is the second lowest among all the teams.

Going into the DC vs LSG face-off, Delhi has better performance in the middle overs than the LSG side, with a strike rate of 141.95 in 13 innings, managing 944 runs. The average of 26.97 is the third lowest of all the ten franchises.

The 2021 runners-up have hoisted 49 over boundaries in this IPL 2024, which is the third highest in the middle overs of the season. Besides this, they have smoked 70 boundaries in this period in 13 innings, which too is among the top three sides of the tournament.

The DC vs LSG fixture will also give a chance to Rishabh Pant to free his arms, who by now is the fourth-highest run-getter of the period with 261 runs at a strike rate of 137.37, with the third most sixes (21). KL Rahul, with all his powerplay criticism, too has done a decent job of scoring 194 runs in this period with a strike rate of 145.86.

DC vs LSG Head-to-Head Records in IPL

DC Info LSG 04 Matches Played 04 01 Won 03 03 Lost 01 00 No Result 00 189 Highest Score 195 143 Lowest Score 167

DC vs LSG Head-to-Head Records in Delhi

In the last game of the DC vs LSG clash in Lucknow, the hosts put on 167/7 in 20 overs, with the help of the unbeaten 55-run knock from Ayush Badoni. In reply, Delhi Capitals showed aggression from the very first over. Jake Fraser-McGurk nailed 55 runs in 25 balls, to carry them to a six-wicket win.

The upcoming DC vs LSG game will be the first assignment of these two sides in Delhi.

DC vs LSG Last 4 Encounters

In all four fixtures of the DC vs LSG clash, the Lucknow Super Giants are leading their way to a 3-1 winning margin over the Delhi Capitals.

DC vs LSG: Standout Performers:

Most runs for DC: Rishabh Pant (124 runs)

Most runs for LSG: KL Rahul (148 runs)

Most wickets for DC: Kuldeep Yadav (6 wickets)

Most wickets for LSG: Ravi Bishnoi (7 wickets)

Key Match-ups between the DC and LSG Players