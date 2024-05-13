The 64th game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 between the Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) could be another high-scoring encounter. The DC vs LSG clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium will offer LSG a great platform for making their way back on track.

The Lucknow side hasn’t cracked the batting performance in the powerplay. Their team strike rate of 128.94 is the second worst among all the ten teams. They have managed only 557 runs in 12 innings with an average of 27.85.

The KL Rahul-led side has notched up only 21 sixes in this period, which is quite average in comparison to the best teams in this IPL 2024, before the DC vs LSG clash. They have smashed only 65 boundaries in this duration, which is the second lowest among all the ten franchises. Besides all of these, they have lost the joint third most wickets (20) in the first six overs of the IPL 2024.

Delhi have been quite impressive with the bat in the powerplay. They have the third-most strike rate of 166.88 in this period, nailing 781 runs in 468 balls. They are the only team to crack 100+ boundaries in this period of the season, before the DC vs LSG fixture.

Besides these, the Delhi team has smashed 41 sixes in 13 innings of the powerplay, which is the second most in this tournament inside the first six overs. But in doing so, they have lost the most wickets (27) in the powerplay, which has sometimes damaged their momentum and put pressure on the opponent side.

If Delhi comes on top in the DC vs LSG fight, they will give themselves an outside chance of making it into the playoffs, defending on a few other results. While for the Lucknow side, they just need to look at a couple of wins. A victory in this fixture will bring them back on track for the ‘Race to the Playoffs’.

IPL 2024: DC vs LSG Live Streaming, Where to Watch IPL Live in India? Match 64

When will the DC vs LSG IPL 2024 match begin?

The 64th game of the IPL 2024 between Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take place on May 14, 2024, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Where to watch the DC vs LSG IPL 2024 match on TV?

The Disney Star grabbed the TV media rights of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for a five-year period with a price of INR 23,575 crore to telecast the DC vs LSG game live on Star Sports TV Channels.

Where to watch the DC vs LSG IPL match online in India?

In the department of the digital rights of the IPL for the same time span, Viacom18 won the package for a price of INR 23,578 crore to display the DC vs LSG game on the Jio Cinema app and the website for free in India.

