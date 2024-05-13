Shaheen Afridi is currently in Ireland with the Pakistan team for a series of 3 T20I matches. In a shocking video, Afridi can be seen heckled by an Afghanistan fan, and later security is seen ejecting the unruly fan.

The match saw Pakistan winning in emphatic fashion and leveling the three-match series in Ireland. Ireland had shockingly defeated Pakistan in the first match of the series, which sent shockwaves across the cricket fraternity.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam had won the toss and chosen to field first in the second T20I at Castle Avenue, Dublin. Lorcan Tucker made 51, while Harry Tector (32), Gareth Delaney (28*), and Curtis Campher (22) runs also contributed as Ireland posted 193/7 in 20 overs.

For Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi picked 3/49, while Abbas Afridi took two wickets.

In response, Saim Ayub (6) and Babar Azam (0) fell early, but Mohammad Rizwan shouldered the innings on his own. He made 75* in 46 balls with 6 fours and 4 sixes to his name. He got support and push from Fakhar Zaman. Zaman made 78 in 40 balls with 6 fours and 6 sixes to his name.

The match was finished in style by Azam Khan, who made 30* in 10 balls, where he hit 1 four and 4 sixes to give Pakistan a 7-wicket win.

With his three-wicket haul, Afridi achieved an astounding record of 300 international wickets in only 145 matches, demonstrating his extraordinary skill across all formats.

Shaheen Afridi was taunted by an Afghanistan fan in Ireland; an unruly fan later ejected from the venue

As Shaheen Afridi proceeded from the dressing room to the field, an Afghan spectator apparently behaved inappropriately towards him. The atmosphere became violent during the second match of the Pakistan-Ireland cricket series when Afghan supporters broke over security barricades, infiltrating the stadium and inciting Pakistani fans.

According to accounts, Afghan supporters surrounded Pakistani cricket icon Shaheen Afridi, which resulted in a verbal exchange.

The particular nature of the wrongdoing is unknown, but it was bad enough for Afridi to promptly notify security personnel. Officials intervened quickly, removing the belligerent spectator from the stadium.

Here is the video:

Breaking News Shaheen Afridi's bitter words to the Afghan fans while going to the ground from the dressing room. Shaheen Afridi informed the security head about the matter. After the incident, the Pakistani security head kicked the suspect out of the ground. pic.twitter.com/c7k6TsoeVu — Imran Yousafzai (@DailyNewsmart) May 13, 2024

