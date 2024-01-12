sportzwiki logo
  NZ vs PAK: Mitchell Santner Tests Positive For Covid-19, Ruled Out Of 1st T20I

All

Cricket News

NZ vs PAK: Mitchell Santner Tests Positive For Covid-19, Ruled Out Of 1st T20I

author tag icon
Sportzwiki Editor
calander icon

Jan 12, 2024 at 10:43 AM

NZ vs PAK: Mitchell Santner Tests Positive For Covid-19, Ruled Out Of 1st T20I

New Zealand spinner Mitchell Santner has been ruled out of the first T20I against Pakistan after being tested positive for Covid-19. The five-match NZ vs PAK series is scheduled to begin on Friday (January 12) at the Eden Park in Auckland.

Just an hour before the start of the game, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) confirmed the news. Taking to X, NZC revealed that Mitchell Santner won’t travel to the stadium for the match after being tested positive on the match day. They also stated that the spinner will travel solo to his home in Hamilton.

“Mitch Santner won’t travel to Eden Park this evening for the opening KFC T20I against Pakistan after testing positive for COVID earlier today. He will continue to be monitored over the coming days and will travel solo home to Hamilton,” stated NZC.

NZC statement on Mitchell Santner

With Mitchell Santner out of the game, New Zealand will rely on leg-spinner Ish Sodhi to take care of the spin department. Both Pakistan and New Zealand will be eyeing a winning start to the series. The Black Caps have been bolstered by the return of their captain Kane Williamson and opener Devon Conway. Both the players were rested for the ODI and the T20I series against Bangladesh.

Williamson will be available for four of the five games and will miss the third one. Uncapped Josh Clarkson has been called up as cover for the third game. Mitchell Santner is set to lead New Zealand in Williamson’s absence and the hosts will be hoping that the leg-spinner recovers in time for the game.

New Zealand squad:

Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

New Zealand vs Pakistan 2024 T20I series schedule:

1st T20 – 12 January 2024 at Eden Park, Auckland
2nd T20 – 14 January 2024 at Seddon Park, Hamilton
3rd T20 – 17 January 2024 at University Oval, Dunedin
4th T20 – 19 January 2024 at Hagley Oval, Christchurch
5th T20 – 21 January 2024 at Hagley Oval, Christchurch

 

