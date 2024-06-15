New Zealand and Uganda will be facing each other in the 32nd game of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. The game is scheduled to take place on Saturday (June 15) at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad.

Both the teams are already eliminated from the tournament and will be looking to bow out on a high. New Zealand were one of the strong contenders for the T20 World Cup but they could not really manage to come up with the performances that has made them one of the most consistent teams in the ICC competitions in the last one decade or so.

For the first time since 2014, New Zealand have failed to make it to the semifinals of the T20 World Cup. They began their campaign with a shock loss against Afghanistan before losing against West Indies. With both Afghanistan and West Indies winning their first three games, New Zealand were knocked out of the tournament. The Black Caps have only pride to play for and will be looking to bow out on a positive note.

As far as Uganda are concerned, the ongoing tournament is a historic one for them as they are playing in the competition for the first time in their history. While they suffered heavy losses against Afghanistan and West Indies, they also defeated Papua New Guinea to register a memorable win. While an upset is highly unlikely against New Zealand, Uganda will be looking to come up with a solid performance.

NZ vs UGA: Match info:

Article Title NZ vs UGA Dream11 Prediction Match Played Between New Zealand & Uganda Series name ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Date 15-June-24 Category NZ vs UGA Dream11 Prediction Stadium Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad Where to Watch on TV Star Sports Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming Disney+Hotstar app and website

New Zealand Playing XI for today’s match:

Devon Conway (wk), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson

Uganda Playing XI for today’s match:

Roger Mukasa, Simon Ssesazi (wk), Robinson Obuya, Alpesh Ramjani, Riazat Ali Shah, Kenneth Waiswa, Dinesh Nakrani, Brian Masaba (c), Juma Miyagi, Cosmas Kyewuta, Frank Nsubuga.

NZ vs UGA: Squads

New Zealand:

Devon Conway(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman

Uganda:

Roger Mukasa, Simon Ssesazi(w), Robinson Obuya, Alpesh Ramjani, Kenneth Waiswa, Riazat Ali Shah, Dinesh Nakrani, Brian Masaba(c), Juma Miyagi, Cosmas Kyewuta, Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo, Fred Achelam, Ronak Patel, Bilal Hassan

NZ vs UGA Head-to-Head stats:

New Zealand and Uganda are yet to play a game against each other in any format in international cricket.

NZ vs UGA Dream11 Prediction Today:

Captaincy picks:

Trent Boult:

One of the best pacers in the world, Trent Boult can cause a lot of troubles for the Uganda batters especially the top-order batters. The left-arm pacer can trouble the best in the business with the new ball and will be looking to end his campaign on a good note. In the previous game against West Indies, he looked in fine form with the ball as he picked up 3 wickets for 16 runs.

Alpesh Ramjani:

Uganda will be relying on their left-arm spinner Alpesh Ramjani for the wickets. Ramajni has done well so far, taking 4 wickets from 3 games. In the previous game against West Indies when most of his teammates were taken to the cleaners, he bowled a brilliant spell while opening the bowling. He picked up 1 wicket while conceding only 16 runs in three overs.

Top picks:

Brian Masaba:

Brian Masaba impressed with the ball in the last game against West Indies. He picked up 2 wickets for 31 runs in his 4 overs and will be looking to impress against New Zealand as well.

Tim Southee:

The upcoming game could be Tim Southee’s last T20 World Cup game and the veteran pacer would be looking to bow out on a high. He picked up 2 wickets for 21 runs in the previous game against West Indies.

NZ vs UGA Fantasy Team for Head-to-Head/Small Leagues

Wicketkeepers: Devon Conway (vc), Simon Ssesazi

Batsmen: Finn Allen, Glenn Phillips, Robinson Obuya

Allrounders: James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Alpesh Ramjani

Bowlers: Trent Boult (c), Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson

NZ vs UGA Fantasy Team for Winner Takes All/ Grand Leagues

Wicketkeepers: Devon Conway

Batsmen: Finn Allen, Glenn Phillips, Robinson Obuya, Kane Williamson (c)

Allrounders: Mitchell Santner, Alpesh Ramjani, Brian Masaba (vc)

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson

NZ vs UGA: Match prediction

New Zealand will start the game as favourites and are expected to win the upcoming game against Uganda.