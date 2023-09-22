ODI World Cup 2023: A Couple Of Fights Here And There, Which Is Absolutely Normal – AB de Villiers On Rift Between Pakistan Players

The legendary South African batsman AB de Villiers offered a fairly intriguing perspective on the alleged conflict inside the Pakistani team following their disappointing Asia Cup campaign. After the Men in Green’s painful exit from the Continental event, there were indications that the mood in the dressing room was not the best.

According to the reports in Pakistan media, there was a rift in the dressing room, where the Pakistan Captain is encountering some resistance from other players. Babar Azam has been facing criticism for his captaincy choices made during the match against Sri Lanka and throughout the competition.

Speaking on his YouTube Channel, Ab de Villiers feels that is absolutely normal to have a little hard conversation in the dressing room if things are not going well in the team and believes the senior players must consult with one another about how to approach the World Cup in India and added that it is important to have more leaders in the team who can speak up for the benefit of the group.

“We saw some footage in the change room, where there was a little bit of friction. A couple of fights here and there, which is absolutely normal. If I am a Pakistan supporter, I wouldn’t worry about that. I would actually be happy about that – some leaders are standing up and making their voices heard and even arguing a little bit.”

“There’s nothing wrong with that, you need that sometimes to settle the dust. To look each other in the eye, to tell each other – listen, this is how it’s going to work, that is not on, this is how we play. Now we are going into the World Cup, we need to man up,” AB de Villiers said.

The Men in Green were eliminated from the Asia Cup 2023 after a thrilling last-ball match against Sri Lanka, as the Pakistan players failed to step up in the Super 4 stage of the continental event and they will look to do well in the marquee event in India.

They Will Have To Find Some Form On The Park – AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers feels that Pakistan needs to sort out these things in the dressing room and come up well in the field to put up an inspiring show in the ODI World Cup in India and reckons that the team is capable of doing well being the World No.1 ranked team in ODI format.

“I would be quietly optimistic or quietly confident as a Pakistan fan. They’ve done incredibly well to sort these things out in the dressing room. It’s always a good sign. But, at the end of the day, they’ll have to find some form in the park. We know they are capable,” AB de Villiers added.

Pakistan has made significant progress, particularly in white-ball cricket, and as a result, is currently ranked first in the ODI rankings. The Men in Green are among the favourites to capture the elusive ODI Cricket in India because of the well-rounded squad they have for the marquee event.