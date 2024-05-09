WWE Saudi Arabia deal has been intact since 2018 which produces two yearly PPV events of Wrestlemania caliber. The deal is said to be renewed between the two parties and it could eventually host the Show of Shows in the future or any one of the Big Four premium live events if the recent reports are any indications.

A significant expansion of the WWE Saudi Arabia deal is expected as the chairman of the Saudi Arabia General Entertainment Authority, Turki Alsheikh has hinted the same. To inform about an upcoming announcement regarding an “enhancement” to the existing deal, he sounded optimistic about holding a major WWE event heading overseas.

WWE NXT Women’s North American Title Qualifiers To Begin On May 14 Episode

According to ESPN’s Mike Coppinger, Alsheikh is keen on elevating the WWE Saudi Arabia deal by bringing one of the Big-Four events to the kingdom. Rumors are there on the internet about WWE possibly hosting the annual Royal Rumble in January or WrestleMania in the spring in the Middle East country,

“Turki Alsheikh tells ESPN an enhancement to Saudi Arabia’s existing agreement with WWE will be announced later this month. Specifically, Alalshikh is looking to bring January’s annual Royal Rumble or WWE’s top event, WrestleMania, to Saudi Arabia.”

WWE King And Queen Of The Ring 2024: Women’s Title Match Set For PLE

WWE Saudi Arabia deal produces $100 million yearly on average

Starting from 2018, the WWE Saudi Arabia deal is active which contributes to the country’s growth as a hub for global entertainment events and aligns with Alsheikh’s goal of expanding the country’s entertainment offerings. This deal produces two yearly events for which Saudi Govt. pays WWE around $50 million for a single PLE, which means WWE gets around $100 million every year.

In a recent address during his appearance at the SBJ World Congress of Sports, WWE President Nick Khan provided some details about the upcoming premium live events and noted that WWE’s Big-Four PLEs Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and Survivor Series will continue in the United States and Canada for the foreseeable future while the other PLEs could be heading to international venues. But the WWE Saudi Arabia deal could alter things.

For the time being, the WWE Saudi Arabia deal would bring the next big PLE in the form of the WWE King & Queen of the Ring event in Jeddah on May 25th.