ODI World Cup 2023: A Quality Side Like New Zealand, You Can Never Write Them Off – Steve Harmison Issues Stern Warning To In-form Indian Team Ahead Of Knockouts

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Scheduled

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(-)
-
New Zealand
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

TBA
(-)
-
TBA
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

All

Cricket News

ODI World Cup 2023: A Quality Side Like New Zealand, You Can Never Write Them Off – Steve Harmison Issues Stern Warning To In-form Indian Team Ahead Of Knockouts

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Nov 11, 2023 at 10:03 AM

ODI World Cup 2023: A Quality Side Like New Zealand, You Can Never Write Them Off &#8211; Steve Harmison Issues Stern Warning To In-form Indian Team Ahead Of Knockouts

Former England cricketer Steve Harmison believes that New Zealand is one of the teams that the host nations India would least like to face in the semifinals of the ODI World Cup 2023, given their record against the Blackcaps in the ICC tournaments.

In the 2019 World Cup semifinal match against New Zealand, The Men in Blue, who topped the points table in England after having a good tournament in the league stage went down to a spirited bowling performance by New Zealand as the Indian top order was blown away by the New Zealand seamers to suffer heartbreaking defeat.

Speaking on Espncricinfo, Steve Harmison believes that New Zealand is a good enough team to play India in the semifinals in Mumbai and that India would not want to play the Kiwis since the players are slowly getting back to full fitness.

Steve Harmison Credits: Twitter

“A quality side like New Zealand, you can never write them off, Out of the three teams that are in the semi-finals with India, I’ve got a funny feeling that they are the one team that India wouldn’t want to play because they have character. They are all coming back to fitness,” Steve Harmison said.

In the crucial game of the ODI World Cup, New Zealand defeated Sri Lanka by a commanding five-wicket margin. With one game remaining, Pakistan can tie the Kiwis’ total points scored, although they have a worse net-run rate than New Zealand.

All The Pressure Is Now On India – Steve Harmison

Steve Harmison believes that the pressure will be on the Indian team to perform on the bigger stage. He also stated that the squad would welcome the pressure to defeat New Zealand and that, given the option, they would have avoided playing Kiwis in the semifinals.

Indian Cricket Team
Indian Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

“I wouldn’t say they are all in prime form. But on the big stage, India and New Zealand have been here before. All the pressure is now on India. Indian cricketers are used to playing under pressure so I don’t think that will harm them too much. If India had one side they didn’t want to play in the semi-final, it would be New Zealand,” Steve Harmison added.

India vs. New Zealand in the opening semi-final on Wednesday, November 15 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is nearly certain. Despite their complete dominance in the competition thus far, the Men in Blue might not be looking forward to playing the Blackcaps in the knockout stages given their poor record against them in the ICC events.

Tagged:

IND vs NZ 2023

India National Cricket Team

New Zealand National Cricket Team

Steve Harmison

Related Article
ODI World Cup 2023: A Quality Side Like New Zealand, You Can Never Write Them Off &#8211; Steve Harmison Issues Stern Warning To In-form Indian Team Ahead Of Knockouts
ODI World Cup 2023: A Quality Side Like New Zealand, You Can Never Write Them Off – Steve Harmison Issues Stern Warning To In-form Indian Team Ahead Of Knockouts

Nov 11, 2023, 10:03 AM

Watch: Fans Delighted With Hardik Pandya&#8217;s Stunning Gesture For Prithvi Shaw After Series Win Over New Zealand
Watch: Fans Delighted With Hardik Pandya’s Stunning Gesture For Prithvi Shaw After Series Win Over New Zealand

Feb 2, 2023, 10:10 AM

Virat Kohli Makes Huge Statement For Shubman Gill After His Stunning Century Against New Zealand In Third T20I
Virat Kohli Makes Huge Statement For Shubman Gill After His Stunning Century Against New Zealand In Third T20I

Feb 2, 2023, 9:28 AM

IND vs NZ 2023: India vs New Zealand Head-to-Head Record, 3rd T20I
IND vs NZ 2023: India vs New Zealand Head-to-Head Record, 3rd T20I

Jan 31, 2023, 5:34 PM

These Young Players Need To&#8230;.: Gautam Gambhir Slams Ishan Kishan As His Poor Form Continues
These Young Players Need To….: Gautam Gambhir Slams Ishan Kishan As His Poor Form Continues

Jan 31, 2023, 10:17 AM

IND vs NZ 2023: Gautam Gambhir Criticises Hardik Pandya For His Captaincy During Second T20I
IND vs NZ 2023: Gautam Gambhir Criticises Hardik Pandya For His Captaincy During Second T20I

Jan 30, 2023, 1:57 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
Quick Links

Social Links

facebook_icyoutube_iclinkedin_ic