ODI World Cup 2023: After The Tough Loss Against Australia, Afghanistan Can Still Make Into Semifinals Thorough These Possibilities

The Afghanistan team suffered a heartbreaking against five-time champions Australia after Glenn Maxwell’s heroic sealing the deal for their team in the mega event. The Afghan team still has a chance to make it to the semifinals of the ODI World Cup 2023 if a few things go their way in the coming days.

The Afghanistan team was in a race for the semifinal spot following their thumping win over England, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and the Netherlands. Before the game against Australia. Afghanistan’s best-case scenario going into the contest was to win both games and now they will play South Africa in Ahmedabad.

Although winning will give them an advantage in the situation. Afghanistan would also depend on the results of the other teams to qualify for the final four of the ODI World Cup. Afghanistan’s run rate is lower than those of Pakistan and New Zealand, therefore they will need to defeat South Africa handily or pray that both countries lose their forthcoming games.

Afghanistan continued to do well in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023, with Afghan opener Zadran leading the way. Ibrahim Zadran became the first Afghan player to reach a century in World Cup history against a formidable Australian team. In the end, Afghanistan scored 291 runs, with Rashid Khan’s strong batting at the end of the innings.

The Australian chase was in complete turmoil as Travis Head lost his wicket over a duck. After Mitchell Marsh was dismissed, the floodgates were unlocked for the Australian. Azmat Omarzai had dismissed Josh Inglis and David Warner in consecutive deliveries, leaving them at 49 for 4 and the five-time champions went on to lose quick wickets before Glenn Maxwell and Pat Cummins took the game on their hand to seal the team’s spot in Semifinals.

Australia is the third team to officially advance to the World Cup semifinals in 2023. They will surely finish second or third in the end standings, despite having one game left to play and on the other hand, South Africa will finish second or third. As a result, South Africa and Australia will compete in the second World Cup semifinal in 2023.

In the league stage of the ODI World Cup 2023, South Africa defeated Australia by 134 runs in Lucknow. Chasing a target of 313 runs, Australia were bowled out for 177 in 40.5 overs and the five-time champions will look to turn things around when they take on Proteas in the final four of the marquee event.