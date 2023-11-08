ODI World Cup 2023: After The Tough Loss Against Australia, Afghanistan Can Still Make Into Semifinals Thorough These Possibilities

sportzwiki logo
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Scheduled

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

ODI World Cup 2023: After The Tough Loss Against Australia, Afghanistan Can Still Make Into Semifinals Thorough These Possibilities

Avinash T
Nov 8, 2023 at 11:24 AM

ODI World Cup 2023: After The Tough Loss Against Australia, Afghanistan Can Still Make Into Semifinals Thorough These Possibilities

The Afghanistan team suffered a heartbreaking against five-time champions Australia after Glenn Maxwell’s heroic sealing the deal for their team in the mega event. The Afghan team still has a chance to make it to the semifinals of the ODI World Cup 2023 if a few things go their way in the coming days.

The Afghanistan team was in a race for the semifinal spot following their thumping win over England, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and the Netherlands. Before the game against Australia. Afghanistan’s best-case scenario going into the contest was to win both games and now they will play South Africa in Ahmedabad.

Although winning will give them an advantage in the situation. Afghanistan would also depend on the results of the other teams to qualify for the final four of the ODI World Cup. Afghanistan’s run rate is lower than those of Pakistan and New Zealand, therefore they will need to defeat South Africa handily or pray that both countries lose their forthcoming games.

Australia vs Afghanistan
Australia vs Afghanistan Credits: Twitter

Afghanistan continued to do well in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023, with Afghan opener Zadran leading the way. Ibrahim Zadran became the first Afghan player to reach a century in World Cup history against a formidable Australian team. In the end, Afghanistan scored 291 runs, with Rashid Khan’s strong batting at the end of the innings.

The Australian chase was in complete turmoil as Travis Head lost his wicket over a duck. After Mitchell Marsh was dismissed, the floodgates were unlocked for the Australian. Azmat Omarzai had dismissed Josh Inglis and David Warner in consecutive deliveries, leaving them at 49 for 4 and the five-time champions went on to lose quick wickets before Glenn Maxwell and Pat Cummins took the game on their hand to seal the team’s spot in Semifinals.

Glenn Maxwell
Glenn Maxwell Credits: Twitter

Australia is the third team to officially advance to the World Cup semifinals in 2023. They will surely finish second or third in the end standings, despite having one game left to play and on the other hand, South Africa will finish second or third. As a result, South Africa and Australia will compete in the second World Cup semifinal in 2023.

In the league stage of the ODI World Cup 2023, South Africa defeated Australia by 134 runs in Lucknow. Chasing a target of 313 runs, Australia were bowled out for 177 in 40.5 overs and the five-time champions will look to turn things around when they take on Proteas in the final four of the marquee event.

2023 ODI World Cup

Afghanistan national cricket team

Australia National Cricket Team

ODI World Cup 2023: There Is A 1% Chance I Would Be Watching &#8211; South Africa Head Coach Rob Walter On India-Australia World Cup Final
ODI World Cup 2023: There Is A 1% Chance I Would Be Watching – South Africa Head Coach Rob Walter On India-Australia World Cup Final

Nov 17, 2023, 11:45 AM

SA vs AUS, Dream11 Prediction: South Africa vs Australia Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report &#038; Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, 2nd Semifinal
SA vs AUS, Dream11 Prediction: South Africa vs Australia Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report & Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, 2nd Semifinal

Nov 16, 2023, 1:30 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: I Feel Like I&#8217;ve Been Managed Really Well&#8230; &#8211; Pat Cummins Open To Continue As ODI Skipper After The ODI World Cup 2023
ODI World Cup 2023: I Feel Like I’ve Been Managed Really Well… – Pat Cummins Open To Continue As ODI Skipper After The ODI World Cup 2023

Nov 15, 2023, 3:38 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: It Is Going To Cost You A Lot In The Long Run With Sponsorships &#8211; David Warner Refuses To Accept Cricket Australia Contract
ODI World Cup 2023: It Is Going To Cost You A Lot In The Long Run With Sponsorships – David Warner Refuses To Accept Cricket Australia Contract

Nov 15, 2023, 11:05 AM

IND vs AUS: Andre Borovec To Serve As Coach For Australia Team In The Five-match T20I Series Against India, Andrew McDonald Rested
IND vs AUS: Andre Borovec To Serve As Coach For Australia Team In The Five-match T20I Series Against India, Andrew McDonald Rested

Nov 15, 2023, 10:32 AM

ODI World Cup 2023: He&#8217;s Not Been Potent At All In This Tournament &#8211; Ian Healy Raises Concern Regarding Mitchell Starc&#8217;s Poor Form
ODI World Cup 2023: He’s Not Been Potent At All In This Tournament – Ian Healy Raises Concern Regarding Mitchell Starc’s Poor Form

Nov 14, 2023, 3:03 PM

