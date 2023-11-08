ODI World Cup 2023: We Certainly Helped Glenn Maxwell Along The Way – Jonathan Trott Unhappy With Afghanistan’s Field Performance

Head coach of the Afghanistan team Jonathan Trott feels that their side has certainly helped Glenn Maxwell on the field to score a brilliant double-century in a high-octane encounter in Wankhede. As they gave Maxwell numerous loose balls during their bowling innings, the Afghan bowlers had no idea of the merciless batting of the Australian finisher.

After struggling at 91 for seven in 18.3 overs, Maxwell struck an undefeated 201 off 128 balls with 21 fours and 10 sixes to help the Australians chase down a target of 292 with 19 balls remaining, and with this victory, the five-time champions have qualified for the semifinals of the ODI World Cup 2023.

Glenn Maxwell got his fair amount of luck in the early going in his knock. Batting at 33, Mujeeb Ur Rahman misread a sweeping ball from Maxwell and dropped an easy catch in the short-fine leg and an LBW call came out in his favour which looked like out at first sight, and was overturned after the DRS review.

Speaking to the media, Jonathan Trott expressed his disappointment on their team failing to capitalize on the momentum in the game and dropping easy chances for players like Maxwell and hailed the Australian all-rounder for his brilliant knock under pressure, where he took on the bowlers at ease throughout the innings.

“Well, it’s a case of we got ourselves into position and should have capitalized, obviously dropped two chances, and gave a person like Maxwell a chance. He’s going to run with it and he almost played with a bit of freedom and almost freed him up a little bit and gave a bit of momentum back to them, I thought it was a spectacular innings, a world-class innings. But, yeah, we certainly helped him along the way,” Jonathan Trott said.

Maxwell and Pat Cummins joined forces to pursue 292 after Afghanistan bowlers ran through Australia’s top order and middle order, bringing them down to 91/7. Afghanistan wasted a few half-chances provided by Maxwell before Mujeeb ur Rahman dropped a sitter when he was batting in 33 runs.

Glenn Maxwell went on to score 202 runs in 28.2 overs alongside captain Pat Cummins, who provided his partner with support by hitting a vital blow of 12 off 68 balls. After South Africa and India, Australia advanced to the semi-finals as the third-place team, winning by a margin of three wickets.

Australia’s final league game is scheduled for November 11 at Pune against Bangladesh, and the team will be looking to extend their winning run in the marquee event after losing the first two games of the ODI World Cup 2023.