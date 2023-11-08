ODI World Cup 2023: We Certainly Helped Glenn Maxwell Along The Way – Jonathan Trott Unhappy With Afghanistan’s Field Performance

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Scheduled

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

All

Cricket News

ODI World Cup 2023: We Certainly Helped Glenn Maxwell Along The Way – Jonathan Trott Unhappy With Afghanistan’s Field Performance

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Nov 8, 2023 at 10:54 AM

ODI World Cup 2023: We Certainly Helped Glenn Maxwell Along The Way &#8211; Jonathan Trott Unhappy With Afghanistan&#8217;s Field Performance

Head coach of the Afghanistan team Jonathan Trott feels that their side has certainly helped Glenn Maxwell on the field to score a brilliant double-century in a high-octane encounter in Wankhede. As they gave Maxwell numerous loose balls during their bowling innings, the Afghan bowlers had no idea of the merciless batting of the Australian finisher.

After struggling at 91 for seven in 18.3 overs, Maxwell struck an undefeated 201 off 128 balls with 21 fours and 10 sixes to help the Australians chase down a target of 292 with 19 balls remaining, and with this victory, the five-time champions have qualified for the semifinals of the ODI World Cup 2023.

Glenn Maxwell got his fair amount of luck in the early going in his knock. Batting at 33, Mujeeb Ur Rahman misread a sweeping ball from Maxwell and dropped an easy catch in the short-fine leg and an LBW call came out in his favour which looked like out at first sight, and was overturned after the DRS review.

Speaking to the media, Jonathan Trott expressed his disappointment on their team failing to capitalize on the momentum in the game and dropping easy chances for players like Maxwell and hailed the Australian all-rounder for his brilliant knock under pressure, where he took on the bowlers at ease throughout the innings.

Jonathan Trott
Jonathan Trott Credits: Twitter

“Well, it’s a case of we got ourselves into position and should have capitalized, obviously dropped two chances, and gave a person like Maxwell a chance. He’s going to run with it and he almost played with a bit of freedom and almost freed him up a little bit and gave a bit of momentum back to them, I thought it was a spectacular innings, a world-class innings. But, yeah, we certainly helped him along the way,” Jonathan Trott said.

Maxwell and Pat Cummins joined forces to pursue 292 after Afghanistan bowlers ran through Australia’s top order and middle order, bringing them down to 91/7. Afghanistan wasted a few half-chances provided by Maxwell before Mujeeb ur Rahman dropped a sitter when he was batting in 33 runs.

Glenn Maxwell
Glenn Maxwell Credits: Twitter

Glenn Maxwell went on to score 202 runs in 28.2 overs alongside captain Pat Cummins, who provided his partner with support by hitting a vital blow of 12 off 68 balls. After South Africa and India, Australia advanced to the semi-finals as the third-place team, winning by a margin of three wickets.

Australia’s final league game is scheduled for November 11 at Pune against Bangladesh, and the team will be looking to extend their winning run in the marquee event after losing the first two games of the ODI World Cup 2023.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

Australia National Cricket Team

Glenn Maxwell

Jonathan Trott

Related Article
ODI World Cup 2023: Babar Azam And Shubman Gill Can Chase The Record Of Virat Kohli&#8217;s 50 Centuries Record In ODI Cricket &#8211; Kamran Akmal
ODI World Cup 2023: Babar Azam And Shubman Gill Can Chase The Record Of Virat Kohli’s 50 Centuries Record In ODI Cricket – Kamran Akmal

Nov 17, 2023, 4:30 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: I&#8217;m Very Disappointed, Ready To Fight For South Africa Even At This Age &#8211; Imran Tahir&#8217;s Emotional Statement After Proteas Heartbreaking Loss
ODI World Cup 2023: I’m Very Disappointed, Ready To Fight For South Africa Even At This Age – Imran Tahir’s Emotional Statement After Proteas Heartbreaking Loss

Nov 17, 2023, 4:10 PM

IND vs AUS: Team India T20 Squad For Australia Series Likely To Be Announced After The Completion Of ODI World Cup 2023
IND vs AUS: Team India T20 Squad For Australia Series Likely To Be Announced After The Completion Of ODI World Cup 2023

Nov 17, 2023, 3:42 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: He Seems To Be Getting Better, Which Is A Worry For Opposition&#8230; &#8211; Kane Williamson Lauds Virat Kohli For His Brilliance In ODI Cricket
ODI World Cup 2023: He Seems To Be Getting Better, Which Is A Worry For Opposition… – Kane Williamson Lauds Virat Kohli For His Brilliance In ODI Cricket

Nov 17, 2023, 2:07 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Indian Air Force&#8217;s Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team To Perform Air Show Ahead Of The Grand Finale In Ahmedabad
ODI World Cup 2023: Indian Air Force’s Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team To Perform Air Show Ahead Of The Grand Finale In Ahmedabad

Nov 17, 2023, 1:48 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Likely To Attend The World Cup Final Between India And Australia &#8211; Reports
ODI World Cup 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Likely To Attend The World Cup Final Between India And Australia – Reports

Nov 17, 2023, 1:43 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
Quick Links

Social Links

facebook_icyoutube_iclinkedin_ic