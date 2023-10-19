ODI World Cup 2023: Dropped Catches Gives A Little Bit Of Momentum To The Opposition – Jonathan Trott Admits Afghanistan’s Poor Day On Field

Afghanistan head coach Jonathan Trott ruined the lack of missed opportunities in the field after they suffered a humiliating loss against New Zealand at Chepauk on Wednesday. The Hashmatullah Shahidi-led side were poor on the field letting go of numerous chance in the field.

Afghanistan side came into the contest with a thumping win over the defending champions England but failed to live up to their expectations in the match against the Kiwis failing to produce another remarkable show in the ODI World Cup 2023.

Speaking to the media after the game, Jonathan Trott admitted that the team was poor in the field and wants to work hard to improve their fielding going forward in the tournament and believes that dropped opportunities in the field shifted the momentum in the favour of the New Zealand team.

“If you look at the statistics, unfortunately, the side is right at the bottom with regards to catching, So that needs to improve and we have worked hard on it,” Jonathan Trott said.

“Well, we dropped (Rachin) Ravindra on nought, we dropped Young on nought. So that sort of gives a little bit of momentum to the opposition,” Jonathan Trott added.

New Zealand opener Will Young was dropped by Rahmat Shah of Fazalhaq Farooqi’s bowling early part of the innings. Meanwhile, the other mistakes included captain Hashmatullah Shahidi letting off the opposing captain Tom Latham’s 38 and Rachin Ravindra on zero in the game.

We Have To Go Home Regretting Those Tonight – Jonathan Trott

Jonathan Trott feels that the team would have been in a better position if they had taken the catches in the field. He also added that the pitch wasn’t that bad for the team to be dismissed for 130 or so runs with New Zealand pacers doing the damage at the start of their batting innings.

“We would have been in an even better position had we held on to those catches but it wasn’t to be and unfortunately, we have to go home regretting those tonight. Well, I certainly didn’t feel it was a 130-odd all-out pitch,” he further added.

“The seamers actually did all the damage, We were 28 for 2 at the end of the first power play, which when you’re chasing 280 is probably going to put a lot of pressure on the players down the order,” Jonathan Trott concluded.

New Zealand overcame a difficult score of 110-4 to post a total of 288-6 at the end of the 50 overs which eventually looked above par total for the depleted Afghanistan batting unit and the Afghan batters crumbled under pressure failing to chase down tall score in the game on Wednesday.