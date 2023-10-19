SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon
ICC World Cup
Completed

Match 1

 

List A

,  

India

Bangladesh
(42)
264/3
Sri Lanka
(49.1)
263/10

Bangladesh won by 7 wickets

Abandoned

Match 2

 

List A

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Afghanistan
(-)
-

Match Abandoned

Completed

Match 3

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(43.4)
346/5
Pakistan
(50)
345/5

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Abandoned

Match 4

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
England
(-)
-

Match abandoned without a ball bowled (w

Abandoned

Match 5

 

List A

,  

India

Australia
(23)
166/7
Netherlands
(14.2)
84/6

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed

Match 7

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
321/6
South Africa
(37)
211/4

New Zealand won by 7 runs (DLS method)

Completed

Match 6

 

List A

,  

India

England
(24.1)
197/6
Bangladesh
(37)
188/9

England won by 4 wickets (D/L Method)

Abandoned

Match 9

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

Match abandoned

Completed

Match 8

 

List A

,  

India

Afghanistan
(38.1)
261/4
Sri Lanka
(46.2)
294/10

Afghanistan won by 6 wickets (DLS method

Completed

Match 10

 

List A

,  

India

Pakistan
(47.4)
337/10
Australia
(50)
351/7

Australia won by 14 runs.

All

Cricket News

ODI World Cup 2023: Dropped Catches Gives A Little Bit Of Momentum To The Opposition – Jonathan Trott Admits Afghanistan’s Poor Day On Field

pencil icon
SW Desk
pencil icon

Oct 19, 2023 at 12:29 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Dropped Catches Gives A Little Bit Of Momentum To The Opposition &#8211; Jonathan Trott Admits Afghanistan&#8217;s Poor Day On Field

Afghanistan head coach Jonathan Trott ruined the lack of missed opportunities in the field after they suffered a humiliating loss against New Zealand at Chepauk on Wednesday. The Hashmatullah Shahidi-led side were poor on the field letting go of numerous chance in the field.

Afghanistan side came into the contest with a thumping win over the defending champions England but failed to live up to their expectations in the match against the Kiwis failing to produce another remarkable show in the ODI World Cup 2023.

Speaking to the media after the game, Jonathan Trott admitted that the team was poor in the field and wants to work hard to improve their fielding going forward in the tournament and believes that dropped opportunities in the field shifted the momentum in the favour of the New Zealand team.

“If you look at the statistics, unfortunately, the side is right at the bottom with regards to catching, So that needs to improve and we have worked hard on it,” Jonathan Trott said.

Jonathan Trott
Jonathan Trott Credits: Twitter

“Well, we dropped (Rachin) Ravindra on nought, we dropped Young on nought. So that sort of gives a little bit of momentum to the opposition,” Jonathan Trott added.

New Zealand opener Will Young was dropped by Rahmat Shah of Fazalhaq Farooqi’s bowling early part of the innings. Meanwhile, the other mistakes included captain Hashmatullah Shahidi letting off the opposing captain Tom Latham’s 38 and Rachin Ravindra on zero in the game.

We Have To Go Home Regretting Those Tonight – Jonathan Trott

Jonathan Trott feels that the team would have been in a better position if they had taken the catches in the field. He also added that the pitch wasn’t that bad for the team to be dismissed for 130 or so runs with New Zealand pacers doing the damage at the start of their batting innings.

“We would have been in an even better position had we held on to those catches but it wasn’t to be and unfortunately, we have to go home regretting those tonight. Well, I certainly didn’t feel it was a 130-odd all-out pitch,” he further added.

Afghanistan Cricket Team
Afghanistan Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

“The seamers actually did all the damage, We were 28 for 2 at the end of the first power play, which when you’re chasing 280 is probably going to put a lot of pressure on the players down the order,” Jonathan Trott concluded.

New Zealand overcame a difficult score of 110-4 to post a total of 288-6 at the end of the 50 overs which eventually looked above par total for the depleted Afghanistan batting unit and the Afghan batters crumbled under pressure failing to chase down tall score in the game on Wednesday.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

Afghanistan national cricket team

Jonathan Trott

Related Article
ODI World Cup 2023: Dropped Catches Gives A Little Bit Of Momentum To The Opposition &#8211; Jonathan Trott Admits Afghanistan&#8217;s Poor Day On Field
ODI World Cup 2023: Dropped Catches Gives A Little Bit Of Momentum To The Opposition – Jonathan Trott Admits Afghanistan’s Poor Day On Field

Oct 19, 2023, 12:29 PM

NZ vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Fantasy Cricket Tips, Head To Head, Playing XI, Betting Tricks, Pitch Report &#038; Captaincy Picks For Match 16, ICC ODI World Cup 2023
NZ vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Fantasy Cricket Tips, Head To Head, Playing XI, Betting Tricks, Pitch Report & Captaincy Picks For Match 16, ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Oct 18, 2023, 4:21 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Ravi Shastri Lauds Afghanistan For Pulling Off The Biggest Upset In The ODI World Cup History
ODI World Cup 2023: Ravi Shastri Lauds Afghanistan For Pulling Off The Biggest Upset In The ODI World Cup History

Oct 16, 2023, 4:23 PM

Maybe, They Can Little Bit Forget Those Days &#8211; Rashid Khan Shares His Thoughts For Afghan People After Registering Historic Victory Against England
Maybe, They Can Little Bit Forget Those Days – Rashid Khan Shares His Thoughts For Afghan People After Registering Historic Victory Against England

Oct 16, 2023, 12:46 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Indian Legend Sachin Tendulkar Decodes England&#8217;s Humiliating Loss Against Afghanistan
ODI World Cup 2023: Indian Legend Sachin Tendulkar Decodes England’s Humiliating Loss Against Afghanistan

Oct 16, 2023, 11:25 AM

ENG vs AFG Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Pitch Report, Captaincy Picks For Match 13, ICC ODI World Cup 2023
ENG vs AFG Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Pitch Report, Captaincy Picks For Match 13, ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Oct 14, 2023, 12:14 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
Quick Links

Social Links

facebook_icyoutube_iclinkedin_ic