ODI World Cup 2023: Glenn Maxwell Scripts History To Become The First Player To Hit Double Hundred In ODI Run Chase

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Scheduled

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

All

Cricket News

ODI World Cup 2023: Glenn Maxwell Scripts History To Become The First Player To Hit Double Hundred In ODI Run Chase

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Nov 8, 2023 at 2:22 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Glenn Maxwell Scripts History To Become The First Player To Hit Double Hundred In ODI Run Chase

Australian batter Glenn Maxwell made history by becoming the first player to score a double hundred during an ODI run chase and became the World Cup’s fastest double centurion. The Australian all-rounder batted exceedingly well in the middle to finish things to help the five-time champions reach the Semifinals of the marquee event.

In their 50 overs, Afghanistan had amassed with the bat on their must-win game against Australia thanks to a century from Ibrahim Zadran at the World Cup and Rashid Khan played a blinder in the death overs of the innings before their bowlers gave them a dream start with the ball and looked like there would serve another upset in the tournament before Glenn Maxwell took the game away for Afghans.

Until his cramps made it hard for him to go between the wickets, Glenn Maxwell would just have to ride the wave and get his century in 76 balls. However, the all-round player refused to leave the field and started teeing off with some incredible shots right away.

Glenn Maxwell
Glenn Maxwell Credits: Twitter

Glenn Maxwell easily beat David Warner’s World Cup record of 178 against Afghanistan in 2015. Subsequently, he would completely demolish Mujeeb for three sixes and a boundary to attain his milestone in style and eventually ensure his team’s triumph in the game.

In addition, Maxwell made history by becoming the first player who did not start an innings to hit a double century in one-day internationals. His 201* is the highest score ever recorded in an ODI chase. Maxwell and Cummins’ partnership is the best for a seventh wicket or less.

Australia Cricket Team
Australia Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

Australia is already guaranteed a spot in the top 4 of the 2023 World Cup points standings after their stunning victory over Afghanistan today. With this win, the Pat Cummins-led team is now officially qualified for the semifinals. The Australians have 12 points after eight games.

Despite having one game left, they will surely finish second or third in the overall standings and are likely to play South Africa in the second semifinal of the major tournament. After losing the opening two matches of the ODI World Cup 2023, Australia will be seeking to continue their winning streak in the main event when they play Bangladesh in their last league match on November 11 in Pune.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

Australia National Cricket Team

Glenn Maxwell

Related Article
SA vs AUS, Dream11 Prediction: South Africa vs Australia Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report &#038; Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, 2nd Semifinal
SA vs AUS, Dream11 Prediction: South Africa vs Australia Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report & Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, 2nd Semifinal

Nov 16, 2023, 1:30 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: &#8220;I Could Start Playing On Their Emotions&#8230;&#8221; &#8211; Glenn Maxwell Opens Up On His Blistering Knock Against Afghanistan
ODI World Cup 2023: “I Could Start Playing On Their Emotions…” – Glenn Maxwell Opens Up On His Blistering Knock Against Afghanistan

Nov 11, 2023, 1:04 PM

AUS vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Australia vs Bangladesh Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report &amp; Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, Match 43
AUS vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Australia vs Bangladesh Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report & Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, Match 43

Nov 10, 2023, 1:03 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Glenn Maxwell&#8217;s Effort Is Right Up There With Kapil Dev &#8211; Krishnamachari Srikkanth Lauds Australian All-rounder For His Heroics
ODI World Cup 2023: Glenn Maxwell’s Effort Is Right Up There With Kapil Dev – Krishnamachari Srikkanth Lauds Australian All-rounder For His Heroics

Nov 10, 2023, 8:53 AM

ODI World Cup 2023: I&#8217;ll Be Very Surprised If I See Anything Like That Ever Again &#8211; Ricky Ponting Lauds Glenn Maxwell For His Heroic Knock Against Afghanistan
ODI World Cup 2023: I’ll Be Very Surprised If I See Anything Like That Ever Again – Ricky Ponting Lauds Glenn Maxwell For His Heroic Knock Against Afghanistan

Nov 9, 2023, 12:04 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Not Virat Kohli Or Kane Williamson, Wasim Akram Feels Explosive Batter As &#8220;The Best One-day Player Right Now In World Cricket&#8221;
ODI World Cup 2023: Not Virat Kohli Or Kane Williamson, Wasim Akram Feels Explosive Batter As “The Best One-day Player Right Now In World Cricket”

Nov 9, 2023, 12:03 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
Quick Links

Social Links

facebook_icyoutube_iclinkedin_ic