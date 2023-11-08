ODI World Cup 2023: Glenn Maxwell Scripts History To Become The First Player To Hit Double Hundred In ODI Run Chase

Australian batter Glenn Maxwell made history by becoming the first player to score a double hundred during an ODI run chase and became the World Cup’s fastest double centurion. The Australian all-rounder batted exceedingly well in the middle to finish things to help the five-time champions reach the Semifinals of the marquee event.

In their 50 overs, Afghanistan had amassed with the bat on their must-win game against Australia thanks to a century from Ibrahim Zadran at the World Cup and Rashid Khan played a blinder in the death overs of the innings before their bowlers gave them a dream start with the ball and looked like there would serve another upset in the tournament before Glenn Maxwell took the game away for Afghans.

Until his cramps made it hard for him to go between the wickets, Glenn Maxwell would just have to ride the wave and get his century in 76 balls. However, the all-round player refused to leave the field and started teeing off with some incredible shots right away.

Glenn Maxwell easily beat David Warner’s World Cup record of 178 against Afghanistan in 2015. Subsequently, he would completely demolish Mujeeb for three sixes and a boundary to attain his milestone in style and eventually ensure his team’s triumph in the game.

In addition, Maxwell made history by becoming the first player who did not start an innings to hit a double century in one-day internationals. His 201* is the highest score ever recorded in an ODI chase. Maxwell and Cummins’ partnership is the best for a seventh wicket or less.

Australia is already guaranteed a spot in the top 4 of the 2023 World Cup points standings after their stunning victory over Afghanistan today. With this win, the Pat Cummins-led team is now officially qualified for the semifinals. The Australians have 12 points after eight games.

Despite having one game left, they will surely finish second or third in the overall standings and are likely to play South Africa in the second semifinal of the major tournament. After losing the opening two matches of the ODI World Cup 2023, Australia will be seeking to continue their winning streak in the main event when they play Bangladesh in their last league match on November 11 in Pune.