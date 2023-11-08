ODI World Cup 2023: This Has Been The Best ODI Knock I’ve Seen In My Life – Sachin Tendulkar Praises Glenn Maxwell For His Remarkable Knock

sportzwiki logo
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Scheduled

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Cricket News

ODI World Cup 2023: This Has Been The Best ODI Knock I’ve Seen In My Life – Sachin Tendulkar Praises Glenn Maxwell For His Remarkable Knock

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Nov 8, 2023 at 1:38 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: This Has Been The Best ODI Knock I&#8217;ve Seen In My Life &#8211; Sachin Tendulkar Praises Glenn Maxwell For His Remarkable Knock

Indian Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag hailed Australian batter Glenn Maxwell for his phenomenal batting performance against Afghanistan on Tuesday. The 35-year-old played a counter-attacking knock for the five-time champions to seal their spot in the Semifinals of the ODI World Cup 2023.

Australia was chasing Afghanistan’s 292-run target when the game took place at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium With just 91 runs after losing seven wickets, the Australian team found themselves in a vulnerable position. Maxwell was quite cramped and had injuries, but he still showed remarkable talent and fortitude to help their side chase down the total in the 47th over.

Taking his X Handle, Legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar praised Afghan opener Ibrahim Zadran for his brilliant century and feels that Afghanistan played a good brand of cricket for 70 overs, but Glenn Maxwell turned the fortunes for the Australian team in the final over and hailed his innings as one of the best ODI knocks he had ever seen in his life.

“A wonderful knock by @IZadran18 to put Afghanistan in a good position. They started well in the 2nd half and played good cricket for 70 overs but the last 25 overs from @Gmaxi_32 was more than enough to change their fortune. From Max pressure to Max performance! This has been the best ODI knock I’ve seen in my life,” Sachin Tendulkar said.

Virender Sehwag lauded Glenn Maxwell’s innings as the greatest one-day knocks in World Cricket and praised Pat Cummins for providing perfect support in the match.

“Saw this coming. 200 in a run-chase, One of the all-time great one-day innings by Maxwell. @Gmaxi_32 was a man possessed and great support by @patcummins30. An innings to remember for a long long time,” Sehwag posted on X.

Glenn Maxwell went on to score an incredible double-century with 201 runs off 128 balls, which included 10 sixes and 21 fours. His performance was so outstanding that he was forced to hit the ball over the boundary without using his legs since cramps prevented him from moving between the wickets.

Maxwell’s feat with a 202-run partnership with Pat Cummins, was the greatest eighth-wicket partnership in the history of the ODI Cricket and the first time a player had ever achieved a double hundred in an ODI run chase. Australia defeated Afghanistan by three wickets and also guaranteed their spot in the World Cup semi-finals.

2023 ODI World Cup

Australia National Cricket Team

Glenn Maxwell

Sachin Tendulkar

Virender Sehwag

ODI World Cup 2023: He Still Has Three Or Four Years Of Cricket Ahead Of Him &#8211; Ravi Shastri Backs Virat Kohli To Surpass Sachin Tendulkar&#8217;s 100 Centuries Record
ODI World Cup 2023: He Still Has Three Or Four Years Of Cricket Ahead Of Him – Ravi Shastri Backs Virat Kohli To Surpass Sachin Tendulkar’s 100 Centuries Record

Nov 17, 2023, 10:28 AM

ODI World Cup 2023: It’s A New Generation And You Can’t Really Compare The Numbers – AB de Villiers On Virat Kohli Equaling Sachin Tendulkar’s Record

Nov 11, 2023, 10:49 AM

ODI World Cup 2023: Rachin Ravindra Surpasses Sachin Tendulkar, Jonny Bairstow To Achieve These Massive Records In The Marquee Event

Nov 10, 2023, 11:20 AM

ODI World Cup 2023: This Has Been The Best ODI Knock I’ve Seen In My Life – Sachin Tendulkar Praises Glenn Maxwell For His Remarkable Knock

Nov 8, 2023, 1:38 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli Surpasses Sachin Tendulkar To Complete Fastest 26,000 Runs In International Cricket

Oct 20, 2023, 12:26 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli Looks Set To Surpass Sachin Tendulkar To Achieve This Massive Record In International Cricket

Oct 19, 2023, 2:08 PM

