ODI World Cup 2023: Glenn Maxwell’s Knock Reminds Me Of Kapil Dev’s Innings In 1983 World Cup – Ravi Shastri

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Scheduled

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

All

Cricket News

ODI World Cup 2023: Glenn Maxwell’s Knock Reminds Me Of Kapil Dev’s Innings In 1983 World Cup – Ravi Shastri

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Nov 8, 2023 at 10:08 AM

ODI World Cup 2023: Glenn Maxwell&#8217;s Knock Reminds Me Of Kapil Dev&#8217;s Innings In 1983 World Cup &#8211; Ravi Shastri

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri was at a loss for words when praising Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell for his match-winning knock against Afghanistan to help their side reach the semifinals of the ODI World Cup 2023 and compared his batting with the knock of legendary Indian skipper Kapil Dev in 1983 World Cup.

By defending 292 runs, the Afghan bowlers applied pressure on the Australian batsmen. They caused them a lot of damage with the new ball, as they reduced the five-time champions to 91/7 in 18.3 overs. At that point, it looked like Australia would be dealt a stunning upset defeat.

Glenn Maxwell made history by playing one of the best knocks in history. In the 292-run chase, he scored 201* (128), the first-ever double-century in the second innings of an ODI match. He also created history in ODIs by becoming the first Australian to score 200 runs in the 50-over format of the game.

Taking his X handle, Ravi Shastri was awe-struck by Glenn Maxwell’s breathtaking knock in Wankhede, as he went to compare this innings to Kapil Dev’s unbeaten 175 off 138 balls in 1983the  World Cup.

Ravi Shastri
Ravi Shastri Credits: Twitter

 “Stunning. Reminds me of Kaps of 83.”

The Australian all-rounder survived a couple of dropped catches, but he made the most of the opportunity in the match. He then overcame severe cramps that greatly limited his range of motion and caused excruciating pain to assist the Australians in crossing the finish line.

Glenn Maxwell and Pat Cummins combined for 202 runs partnership, with the latter scoring a vital 12 off 68 balls. Shastri compared Maxwell to World Cup-winning team captain Kapil Dev, who employed a similar strategy against Zimbabwe to help India post a competitive total in the match.

Glenn Maxwell
Glenn Maxwell Credits: Twitter

Kapil Dev’s team was struggling at 17 for five at one point. From 138 balls, he smashed an unbeaten 175 with 16 fours and 6 sixes. His knock helped India win the match by a 31-run margin. In the meantime, Australia won by a three-wicket margin and moved on to the semi-finals.

Australia’s thrilling victory over Afghanistan today has solidified their spot in the top 4 of the 2023 World Cup points standings. Pat Cummins-led side is now officially qualified for the semifinals, as a result of their victory. After eight games, the Australians have 12 points thus far.

Even though they still have one game remaining, they will undoubtedly place second or third in the final standings and is likely to face South Africa in the 2nd semifinals of the mega event.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

Australia National Cricket Team

Glenn Maxwell

Kapil Dev

Ravi Shastri

Related Article
ODI World Cup 2023: There Is A 1% Chance I Would Be Watching &#8211; South Africa Head Coach Rob Walter On India-Australia World Cup Final
ODI World Cup 2023: There Is A 1% Chance I Would Be Watching – South Africa Head Coach Rob Walter On India-Australia World Cup Final

Nov 17, 2023, 11:45 AM

SA vs AUS, Dream11 Prediction: South Africa vs Australia Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report &#038; Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, 2nd Semifinal
SA vs AUS, Dream11 Prediction: South Africa vs Australia Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report & Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, 2nd Semifinal

Nov 16, 2023, 1:30 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: I Feel Like I&#8217;ve Been Managed Really Well&#8230; &#8211; Pat Cummins Open To Continue As ODI Skipper After The ODI World Cup 2023
ODI World Cup 2023: I Feel Like I’ve Been Managed Really Well… – Pat Cummins Open To Continue As ODI Skipper After The ODI World Cup 2023

Nov 15, 2023, 3:38 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: It Is Going To Cost You A Lot In The Long Run With Sponsorships &#8211; David Warner Refuses To Accept Cricket Australia Contract
ODI World Cup 2023: It Is Going To Cost You A Lot In The Long Run With Sponsorships – David Warner Refuses To Accept Cricket Australia Contract

Nov 15, 2023, 11:05 AM

IND vs AUS: Andre Borovec To Serve As Coach For Australia Team In The Five-match T20I Series Against India, Andrew McDonald Rested
IND vs AUS: Andre Borovec To Serve As Coach For Australia Team In The Five-match T20I Series Against India, Andrew McDonald Rested

Nov 15, 2023, 10:32 AM

ODI World Cup 2023: He&#8217;s Not Been Potent At All In This Tournament &#8211; Ian Healy Raises Concern Regarding Mitchell Starc&#8217;s Poor Form
ODI World Cup 2023: He’s Not Been Potent At All In This Tournament – Ian Healy Raises Concern Regarding Mitchell Starc’s Poor Form

Nov 14, 2023, 3:03 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
Quick Links

Social Links

facebook_icyoutube_iclinkedin_ic