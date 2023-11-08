ODI World Cup 2023: Glenn Maxwell’s Knock Reminds Me Of Kapil Dev’s Innings In 1983 World Cup – Ravi Shastri

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri was at a loss for words when praising Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell for his match-winning knock against Afghanistan to help their side reach the semifinals of the ODI World Cup 2023 and compared his batting with the knock of legendary Indian skipper Kapil Dev in 1983 World Cup.

By defending 292 runs, the Afghan bowlers applied pressure on the Australian batsmen. They caused them a lot of damage with the new ball, as they reduced the five-time champions to 91/7 in 18.3 overs. At that point, it looked like Australia would be dealt a stunning upset defeat.

Glenn Maxwell made history by playing one of the best knocks in history. In the 292-run chase, he scored 201* (128), the first-ever double-century in the second innings of an ODI match. He also created history in ODIs by becoming the first Australian to score 200 runs in the 50-over format of the game.

Taking his X handle, Ravi Shastri was awe-struck by Glenn Maxwell’s breathtaking knock in Wankhede, as he went to compare this innings to Kapil Dev’s unbeaten 175 off 138 balls in 1983the World Cup.

“Stunning. Reminds me of Kaps of 83.”

The Australian all-rounder survived a couple of dropped catches, but he made the most of the opportunity in the match. He then overcame severe cramps that greatly limited his range of motion and caused excruciating pain to assist the Australians in crossing the finish line.

Glenn Maxwell and Pat Cummins combined for 202 runs partnership, with the latter scoring a vital 12 off 68 balls. Shastri compared Maxwell to World Cup-winning team captain Kapil Dev, who employed a similar strategy against Zimbabwe to help India post a competitive total in the match.

Kapil Dev’s team was struggling at 17 for five at one point. From 138 balls, he smashed an unbeaten 175 with 16 fours and 6 sixes. His knock helped India win the match by a 31-run margin. In the meantime, Australia won by a three-wicket margin and moved on to the semi-finals.

Australia’s thrilling victory over Afghanistan today has solidified their spot in the top 4 of the 2023 World Cup points standings. Pat Cummins-led side is now officially qualified for the semifinals, as a result of their victory. After eight games, the Australians have 12 points thus far.

Even though they still have one game remaining, they will undoubtedly place second or third in the final standings and is likely to face South Africa in the 2nd semifinals of the mega event.