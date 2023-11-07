sportzwiki logo
All

Cricket News

ODI World Cup 2023: Jasprit Bumrah Named As One Of The Nominees For The ICC Player Of The Month Award For October

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Nov 7, 2023 at 4:54 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Jasprit Bumrah Named As One Of The Nominees For The ICC Player Of The Month Award For October

Inform South African batter Quinton de Kock, sensational New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra, and star Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah are all in contention for the October 2023 ICC Men’s Player of the Month Award after their exceptional performances in the major event.

“The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday revealed the latest group of international superstars in contention to win the ICC Player of the Month awards following an action-packed month of cricket in October,” the ICC said in a statement.

Quinton de Kock has been the standout performer for the Proteas in the ongoing marquee event scoring four centuries in his final ODI World Cup and playing a pivotal role in the team’s campaign to the semifinals, with a best score of 174 against Bangladesh in Mumbai.

Quinton de Kock Credits: Twitter

The left-handed opener is the leading run-scorer in the tournament with 550 runs in eight games. After hitting four hundreds, the 30-year-old became the first player from South Africa to score 500 runs or more in a World Cup and would be keen to continue his fine form going into the important phase of the mega event.

New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra has been the find of the ICC World Cup 2023. The Southpaw’s career in international cricket appears to be quite intriguing after he put on an absolute masterclass. The left-handed batter has amassed 523 runs at an amazing average of 74.71 in 8 matches, including those three hundreds.

NZ vs BAN Dream11 Prediction : Rachin Ravindra
Rachin Ravindra Credits: Twitter

The 23-year-old New Zealand all-rounder has received acclaim from cricket icons and pundits for his exceptional performance in this league. Making his ODI debut just eight months ago, the youngster has impressed everyone with his ability to stay calm under pressure and deliver for the team and can also be valuable with the ball in different conditions.

Due to his outstanding performance in the current ICC Men’s ODI World Cup, Jasprit Bumrah has been nominated as one of the candidates for the coveted ICC Men’s Player of the Month award for October 2023 following his brilliance with the ball.

Jasprit Bumrah Celebrating Wicket Of Joe Root
Jasprit Bumrah Celebrating Wicket Of Joe Root Credits: Twitter

Jasprit Bumrah has shown himself to be a very effective fast bowler, leading India to the semi-finals of the competition. His 2023 World Cup performance has been exceptional and has taken 15 wickets at an average of 15.53. He has once again shown that he can function well under pressure forming quite a lethal pair alongside Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

ICC

Jasprit Bumrah

Quinton de Kock

Rachin Ravindra

