SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon
ICC World Cup
Completed

Match 1

 

List A

,  

India

Bangladesh
(42)
264/3
Sri Lanka
(49.1)
263/10

Bangladesh won by 7 wickets

Abandoned

Match 2

 

List A

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Afghanistan
(-)
-

Match Abandoned

Completed

Match 3

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(43.4)
346/5
Pakistan
(50)
345/5

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Abandoned

Match 4

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
England
(-)
-

Match abandoned without a ball bowled (w

Abandoned

Match 5

 

List A

,  

India

Australia
(23)
166/7
Netherlands
(14.2)
84/6

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed

Match 7

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
321/6
South Africa
(37)
211/4

New Zealand won by 7 runs (DLS method)

Completed

Match 6

 

List A

,  

India

England
(24.1)
197/6
Bangladesh
(37)
188/9

England won by 4 wickets (D/L Method)

Abandoned

Match 9

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

Match abandoned

Completed

Match 8

 

List A

,  

India

Afghanistan
(38.1)
261/4
Sri Lanka
(46.2)
294/10

Afghanistan won by 6 wickets (DLS method

Completed

Match 10

 

List A

,  

India

Pakistan
(47.4)
337/10
Australia
(50)
351/7

Australia won by 14 runs.

All

Cricket News

ODI World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya Being Assessed After Ankle Injury; BCCI Provides Update

pencil icon
Jatin
pencil icon

Oct 19, 2023 at 4:05 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya Being Assessed After Ankle Injury; BCCI Provides Update

Hardik Pandya of India sustained an ankle injury while playing Bangladesh in the current ICC World Cup 2023 match. On October 19, 2023, the MCA Stadium in Pune is playing host to this thrilling encounter.

After winning the toss, Bangladesh decided to bat first. Due to a quad injury, Shakib Al Hasan was unable to play, and Najmul Hossain Shanto led the team in his place. India was unaltered going into this game.

After settling in on a pitch that was favorable to batting, openers Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das opened up. When Indian pacers Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah failed to provide any results, Rohit Sharma looked to Hardik Pandya’s medium pace in an attempt to find a breakthrough.

As Pandya followed through to bowl his first over, which was the ninth of the innings, he seemed to twist his ankle. The physiotherapist hurried outside to treat Pandya right away, spending many minutes tending to his ankle. Then, he attempted to continue his over, but his discomfort prevented him from doing so.

BCCI Provides Update On Hardik Pandya’s Injury

Virat Kohli bowled the final three deliveries in the over as Pandya left the pitch to receive additional treatment. Later in the broadcast, it was revealed that he would not be going back to the pitch to finish the inning.

Hardik Pandya. Photo- Getty

“Hardik Pandya’s injury is being assessed at the moment and he is being taken for scans,” BCCI released an update on X.

Because of his versatility, Hardik—along with Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah—is maybe the most important member of the Indian team. Even though he can bat alone well, his bowling gives India some balance. In India’s first three World Cup matches, Pandya has bowled 16 overs and claimed five wickets.

Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: He Doesn’t Want To Lose Any Cricket Match – Mushfiqur Rahim Reveals Virat Kohli’s Love For The Game

Tagged:

Hardik Pandya

India

World Cup 2023

Related Article
ODI World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya Being Assessed After Ankle Injury; BCCI Provides Update
ODI World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya Being Assessed After Ankle Injury; BCCI Provides Update

Oct 19, 2023, 4:05 PM

ODI World Cup: Fans Contacting Hospital For Full Body Scans For Securing Overnight Stays For India V Pakistan Tie In Ahmedabad- Reports
ODI World Cup: Fans Contacting Hospital For Full Body Scans For Securing Overnight Stays For India V Pakistan Tie In Ahmedabad- Reports

Oct 13, 2023, 1:44 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: India Vs. Pakistan Match In Ahmedabad To See 11,000 Security Personnel Deployed For Safety
ODI World Cup 2023: India Vs. Pakistan Match In Ahmedabad To See 11,000 Security Personnel Deployed For Safety

Oct 10, 2023, 1:41 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Team India To Don Blue Color Uniforms Against Pakistan After BCCI Denies Any Saffron Color Jersey Rumors- Report
ODI World Cup 2023: Team India To Don Blue Color Uniforms Against Pakistan After BCCI Denies Any Saffron Color Jersey Rumors- Report

Oct 8, 2023, 5:20 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: “I Literally Had To Push Them To Try Different Things”- Ravi Shastri’s Massive Dig At Indian Star Batters
ODI World Cup 2023: “I Literally Had To Push Them To Try Different Things”- Ravi Shastri’s Massive Dig At Indian Star Batters

Oct 5, 2023, 9:02 PM

Wasim Akram Unveils Combined India-Pakistan All-Time ODI XI
Wasim Akram Unveils Combined India-Pakistan All-Time ODI XI

Oct 3, 2023, 3:55 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
Quick Links

Social Links

facebook_icyoutube_iclinkedin_ic