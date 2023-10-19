ODI World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya Being Assessed After Ankle Injury; BCCI Provides Update

Hardik Pandya of India sustained an ankle injury while playing Bangladesh in the current ICC World Cup 2023 match. On October 19, 2023, the MCA Stadium in Pune is playing host to this thrilling encounter.

After winning the toss, Bangladesh decided to bat first. Due to a quad injury, Shakib Al Hasan was unable to play, and Najmul Hossain Shanto led the team in his place. India was unaltered going into this game.

After settling in on a pitch that was favorable to batting, openers Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das opened up. When Indian pacers Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah failed to provide any results, Rohit Sharma looked to Hardik Pandya’s medium pace in an attempt to find a breakthrough.

As Pandya followed through to bowl his first over, which was the ninth of the innings, he seemed to twist his ankle. The physiotherapist hurried outside to treat Pandya right away, spending many minutes tending to his ankle. Then, he attempted to continue his over, but his discomfort prevented him from doing so.

BCCI Provides Update On Hardik Pandya’s Injury

Virat Kohli bowled the final three deliveries in the over as Pandya left the pitch to receive additional treatment. Later in the broadcast, it was revealed that he would not be going back to the pitch to finish the inning.

“Hardik Pandya’s injury is being assessed at the moment and he is being taken for scans,” BCCI released an update on X.

Because of his versatility, Hardik—along with Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah—is maybe the most important member of the Indian team. Even though he can bat alone well, his bowling gives India some balance. In India’s first three World Cup matches, Pandya has bowled 16 overs and claimed five wickets.