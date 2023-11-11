ODI World Cup 2023: Having A Pool Of Players Is Going To Be Most Important – Shoaib Malik Highlights The Difference Between India And Pakistan

sportzwiki logo
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Scheduled

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(-)
-
New Zealand
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

TBA
(-)
-
TBA
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

All

Cricket News

ODI World Cup 2023: Having A Pool Of Players Is Going To Be Most Important – Shoaib Malik Highlights The Difference Between India And Pakistan

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Nov 11, 2023 at 2:08 PM

Former Pakistan skipper Shoaib Malik believes that the Indian team’s success in the ongoing ODI World Cup on home soil is primarily because of the larger pool of players and backup for the team in international cricket. The Men in Blue has done exceedingly well to secure the semifinal spot in the marque event.

Team India is not just beating opponents in the ongoing ODI World Cup; they have also exceeded everyone’s expectations by outperforming opponents who have come across their path, in terms of batting, bowling, and fielding. The Men in Blue have secured eight straight victories in the tournaments, and they would love to capture their third ODI World Cup title in the home conditions.

Speaking on A Sports, Shoaib Malik feels that the team India has covered all the aspects of the game, with them having their plan B ready in case of any injury to the key players and suggested the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have a larger pool of players going forward.

“In this World Cup, India were covered from all the aspects. I am not talking about only three departments — bowling, batting and fielding,” Shoaib Malik said.

Shoaib Malik
Shoaib Malik Credits: Twitter

“They have suffered injuries as well but they kept their plan B ready. Moving forward, having a pool of players is going to be most important. Pool of players in every format and they should get equal chances so that when the opportunity comes, they are ready. We do go in the rebuilding process, but we don’t stick to our own decisions. We don’t work consistently on our decisions,” Shoaib Malik said.

Rohit Sharma-led side solidified the top spot in the group stage and became the first team to qualify for the knockout stages and are likely to take on New Zealand in the final four clash in the Wankhede stadium on Wednesday.

You Can’t Close Your Eyes On Those Areas – Misbah-ul-Haq

Misbah-ul-Haq stated that even a small weakness would plague the team’s chances against elite opponents, and he considers that Pakistan’s spinners have been the team’s largest weakness. He feels that the team management should solve this issue moving forward.

Pakistan Cricket Team
Pakistan Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

“When your pacers were doing well, they covered the weakness of our spinners. As a team management, you do keep an eye on things that are not working, and where we need improvement. You can’t close your eyes on those areas. In the pressure situation against big teams, those things will haunt you. Then again NRR things will come up,” Misbah-ul-Haq said.

Pakistan’s spinners are having a tough time in the World Cup. None of them have an average of less than 90 in this competition, making all four of them the worst spinners in the event. These numbers are the main reason behind the team’s failure and the pacers also having a tough time in Indian conditions.

