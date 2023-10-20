SportzWiki Logo
Cricket News

ODI World Cup 2023: Hundreds Don’t Come Everyday – Sunil Gavaskar Slams Shubman Gill And Shreyas Iyer For Throwing Their Wickets Away

SW Desk
Oct 20, 2023 at 10:32 AM

ODI World Cup 2023: Hundreds Don&#8217;t Come Everyday &#8211; Sunil Gavaskar Slams Shubman Gill And Shreyas Iyer For Throwing Their Wickets Away

Legendary Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar expressed his disappointment with the shot selection of Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer against Bangladesh on Thursday. The Indian batters threw their wicket away after being set in the middle of India’s chase against the Bangla Tigers.

Rohit Sharma once more got off to a quick start after Bangladesh was restricted to a total of 256/8. The Indian captain seemed to have everything under control but eventually lost his wicket in the 13th over of the game, while Shubman Gill scored his first ODI World Cup half-century before giving his wicket in the game, and Shreyas Iyer too batted exceedingly well before going for a wild shot to get dismissed by Mehidy Hasan.

Speaking on Star Sports, Sunil Gavaskar wasn’t too pleased with the batting performance of Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill in the game since they gave up their wickets after being well-positioned in the middle. He used Virat Kohli’s batting as an example, he always played deep to make significant runs for the side.

“He (Shreyas Iyer) lost his patience. He was batting on 19 and threw his wicket away. Shubman Gill (was batting on) fifty (52), threw his wicket away,”

Sunil Gavaskar
Sunil Gavaskar Credits: Twitter

“Kohli never does that. Kohli will seldom ever throw his wicket away. He makes you earn his wicket. And that is exactly what you need. When he got to 70-80, he realized that he had an opportunity to get to a hundred, and why not? Hundreds don’t come every day,” Sunil Gavaskar said.

Virat Kohli was brilliant with the bat against Bangladesh, playing an impactful knock for the team The 34-year-old is just one ODI century away from tying fellow countryman Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 49 ODI hundreds and the Indian batting maestro will be keen on surpassing the master blaster’s legendary record in the ongoing ODI World Cup in the home soil.

Shreyas Iyer Is Throwing Away The Opportunity – Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar feels that it is important for Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill to know the value of getting hundreds. He also claimed that the Indian No. 4 batters are missing opportunities to score huge runs on good pitches.

Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer Credits: Twitter

“You need to know how to get to a hundred and it’s important for Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill. Shubman Gillis is at least getting hundreds, Shreyas Iyer is not getting hundreds. He is getting his opportunities to bat at number 4 on pitches as good as these and attacks as toothless as this and he is throwing away the opportunity,” Sunil Gavaskar added.

Shreyas Iyer got dismissed in the game after scoring 19 runs off of 25 balls. The Right-handed batter looked set in the middle but he went for a powerful shot and threw his wicket away in the game and the Mumbai-born batter would be keen to put this dismissal performance behind to come back stronger in the game against New Zealand on Sunday.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

India National Cricket Team

Shreyas Iyer

Shubman Gill

Sunil Gavaskar

