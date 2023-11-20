ODI World Cup 2023: I Believe He Will Be A Future Star For Australia In All Forms Of The Game – Shane Warne’s 7-year-old Tweet About Travis Head Goes Viral

The late Legendary cricketer Shane Warne’s cricket wisdom was on display as Australia overcame India in the ODI World Cup 2023 final, drawing attention to a seven-year-old tweet that predicted Travis Head’s destiny as a star for Australia in all three formats of the game.

On Sunday, November 19, Australia defeated India in the final of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad with a match-winning century from Travis Head. This came after he produced an incredible catch that sent Rohit Sharman packing for 47 runs in the game.

The post was made in December 2016, when the leg-spinning icon praised the Australian opener who was just 22 years old at the time of the tweet, and identified him as a future all-format great for the country, which eventually came true as he stood up for the team in ICC events.

I'm a big fan of Travis Head as a cricketer, I believe he will be a future star for Australia in all forms of the game @wwos !! — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) December 6, 2016

Several questions were raised on Travis Head’s selection to the Australian team despite having an injury before the start of the event. The Left-handed opener won the Player of the Match performances in both the semifinal and finals.

Australia’s victory over India was largely due to Travis Head’s incredible century. Throughout his 137-run innings off 120 balls, he batted with skill and tenacity, particularly while confronting Indian pacers and spinners. He proved he could pick up the tempo, hitting 15 fours and 4 sixes throughout the match.

Travis Head had a significant and impactful impact on Australia’s 2023 ODI World Cup campaign. The left-handed opener made a brazen 62 runs in the semi-final, taking two wickets for 21 runs in five overs. His ability to play all over the field allowed him to contribute to the game in ways more than just batting.

At the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Australia made history by defeating a dominant Indian team to win their sixth championship. The Men in Yellow completed a dominant six-wicket victory and also became the first team to win the title away from home since 2007 when Ricky Ponting’s men did so in the Caribbean.