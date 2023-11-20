ODI World Cup 2023: Mohammed Shami’s Mother Hospitalised During The World Cup Final

Anjum Ara, the mother of India fast bowler Mohammed Shami, was admitted to a nearby hospital in the Sahaspur hamlet of the Amroha region of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday during India’s World Cup 2023 final against Australia.

At the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where India was playing Australia in a summit match, Mohammed Shami’s mother was suddenly unwell and was reportedly feeling uneasy. She was taken to the nearby hospital and received rudimentary care before being sent to a superior medical facility. The recent information indicates that she is now stable.

“She was admitted to the hospital due to fever and nervousness. Now, her condition is normal,” Mohammed Shami’s cousin Dr Mumtaz said in TOI.

When it comes to bowling, Mohammed Shami has been the most brilliant bowler for the Indian team. In India’s sixth league stage match against New Zealand, Mohammed Shami made a comeback to playing 11 after missing the first half of the tournament, making an impact for the team in the marquee event.

In the run-up to the final, there was a carnival-like vibe throughout Amroha with Mohammed Shami representing the country at the highest level and has been instrumental in leading India to a ODI World Cup final.

To witness the right-arm pacer against the Australians, enormous screens were erected in the village and other locations around Amroha. However, the atmosphere shifted as soon as Australia began to control the proceedings in the championship match.

After India’s painful loss against mighty Australia, Mohammed Shami reacted to the loss as a tough pill to swallow and was happy with the team’s performance in the marquee event.

“You win some, you lose some. Tough pill to swallow for us but we have our heads held high. Proud of this team & thanks for all love and support keep supporting & loving,” Mohammed Shami wrote on his Instagram handle.

Mohammed Shami grabbed 24 wickets at an average of 10.70 and a strike rate of 12.20 in seven matches, with the best bowling figure of 7/57.

The pacer has taken four five-wicket hauls in his World Cup career, more than any other bowler. He has claimed the fifth-highest number of wickets in the competition’s history but could not find a breakthrough in the partnership between Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head.