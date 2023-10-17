ODI World Cup 2023: “I Don’t Need Really Know What’s Been Said…” – Adam Zampa Dismisses Rumors About Pat Cummins Place In The Team

Primary spinner Adam Zampa has stepped in to refute rumours about their captain Pat Cummins’ place in the team stating that the team is strong and supportive of one another despite Australia’s challenging campaign start to the ODI World Cup 2023 in India.

Pat Cummins and Australia had a difficult start to their 2023 ODI World Cup campaign with two defeats under their belts before the Sri Lanka games. The type of performances they have been putting on have been quite concerning and many criticized the five-time champions for being flat on the field in the marquee event.

Speaking at the post-match conference, Adam Zampa said that everyone in the team backs each other to go out and perform for the team. The Australia spinner went on to add that there is no pressure on the skipper Pat Cummins at the moment.

“We all back each other 100% in this team, so I don’t really know what’s been said or what people are reading, but the only thing that I saw come on the WhatsApp group was the same 11 as last game. So yeah, there’s no pressure on Pat there,” Adam Zampa said.

Adam Zampa, who had only managed one wicket in the first two games, was in fine form against Sri Lanka on Monday in Lucknow, ending with four wickets in eight overs. The Wrist spinner was awarded the Player of the Match award for his match-winning spell in Lucknow.

After The First Two Games, The Change Rooms Have A Flat Feeling – Adam Zampa

Adam Zampa admitted that the team had a flat feeling in the dressing room after the first two losses in the tournament and was happy with the team’s first victory in the marquee event and said that the team is looking forward to the big game against Pakistan.

“After the first two games, the change rooms have a flat feeling. We all know that I think you could probably go from 1 to 11 and say we all could do our roles a little bit better, particularly those first two games,” he added.

“It’s a World Cup, so get on a roll. Obviously, a really big game against Pakistan in Bangalore, and if we can put it all together and play a good game there, you go 2 and 2 and the feeling’s much better,” Adam Zampa added.

Australia and Pakistan will square off on Friday, October 20, at Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Australia is coming off a huge victory against Sri Lanka, while the Men in Green are coming off a demoralizing seven-wicket loss to India in Ahmedabad. The games will be crucial for both the teams, who will be vying to move up in the points table.