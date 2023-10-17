SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon
ICC World Cup
Completed

Match 1

 

List A

,  

India

Bangladesh
(42)
264/3
Sri Lanka
(49.1)
263/10

Bangladesh won by 7 wickets

Abandoned

Match 2

 

List A

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Afghanistan
(-)
-

Match Abandoned

Completed

Match 3

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(43.4)
346/5
Pakistan
(50)
345/5

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Abandoned

Match 4

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
England
(-)
-

Match abandoned without a ball bowled (w

Abandoned

Match 5

 

List A

,  

India

Australia
(23)
166/7
Netherlands
(14.2)
84/6

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed

Match 7

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
321/6
South Africa
(37)
211/4

New Zealand won by 7 runs (DLS method)

Completed

Match 6

 

List A

,  

India

England
(24.1)
197/6
Bangladesh
(37)
188/9

England won by 4 wickets (D/L Method)

Abandoned

Match 9

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

Match abandoned

Completed

Match 8

 

List A

,  

India

Afghanistan
(38.1)
261/4
Sri Lanka
(46.2)
294/10

Afghanistan won by 6 wickets (DLS method

Completed

Match 10

 

List A

,  

India

Pakistan
(47.4)
337/10
Australia
(50)
351/7

Australia won by 14 runs.

All

Cricket News

ODI World Cup 2023: “I Don’t Need Really Know What’s Been Said…” – Adam Zampa Dismisses Rumors About Pat Cummins Place In The Team

pencil icon
SW Desk
pencil icon

Oct 17, 2023 at 11:07 AM

ODI World Cup 2023: &#8220;I Don&#8217;t Need Really Know What&#8217;s Been Said&#8230;&#8221; &#8211; Adam Zampa Dismisses Rumors About Pat Cummins Place In The Team

Primary spinner Adam Zampa has stepped in to refute rumours about their captain Pat Cummins’ place in the team stating that the team is strong and supportive of one another despite Australia’s challenging campaign start to the ODI World Cup 2023 in India.

Pat Cummins and Australia had a difficult start to their 2023 ODI World Cup campaign with two defeats under their belts before the Sri Lanka games. The type of performances they have been putting on have been quite concerning and many criticized the five-time champions for being flat on the field in the marquee event.

Speaking at the post-match conference, Adam Zampa said that everyone in the team backs each other to go out and perform for the team. The Australia spinner went on to add that there is no pressure on the skipper Pat Cummins at the moment.

Adam Zampa
Adam Zampa Credits; Twitter

“We all back each other 100% in this team, so I don’t really know what’s been said or what people are reading, but the only thing that I saw come on the WhatsApp group was the same 11 as last game. So yeah, there’s no pressure on Pat there,” Adam Zampa said.

Adam Zampa, who had only managed one wicket in the first two games, was in fine form against Sri Lanka on Monday in Lucknow, ending with four wickets in eight overs. The Wrist spinner was awarded the Player of the Match award for his match-winning spell in Lucknow.

After The First Two Games, The Change Rooms Have A Flat Feeling – Adam Zampa

Adam Zampa admitted that the team had a flat feeling in the dressing room after the first two losses in the tournament and was happy with the team’s first victory in the marquee event and said that the team is looking forward to the big game against Pakistan.

“After the first two games, the change rooms have a flat feeling. We all know that I think you could probably go from 1 to 11 and say we all could do our roles a little bit better, particularly those first two games,” he added.

Australia Cricket Team
Australia Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

 “It’s a World Cup, so get on a roll. Obviously, a really big game against Pakistan in Bangalore, and if we can put it all together and play a good game there, you go 2 and 2 and the feeling’s much better,” Adam Zampa added.

Australia and Pakistan will square off on Friday, October 20, at Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Australia is coming off a huge victory against Sri Lanka, while the Men in Green are coming off a demoralizing seven-wicket loss to India in Ahmedabad. The games will be crucial for both the teams, who will be vying to move up in the points table.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

Adam Zampa

Australia National Cricket Team

Pat Cummins

Related Article
ODI World Cup 2023: &#8220;I Don&#8217;t Need Really Know What&#8217;s Been Said&#8230;&#8221; &#8211; Adam Zampa Dismisses Rumors About Pat Cummins Place In The Team
ODI World Cup 2023: “I Don’t Need Really Know What’s Been Said…” – Adam Zampa Dismisses Rumors About Pat Cummins Place In The Team

Oct 17, 2023, 11:07 AM

He Swam Straight Into The Step Of The Pool &#8211; Pat Cummins Reveals Injury Scare To Adam Zampa Ahead Of Their World Cup Opener Against India
He Swam Straight Into The Step Of The Pool – Pat Cummins Reveals Injury Scare To Adam Zampa Ahead Of Their World Cup Opener Against India

Oct 8, 2023, 3:18 PM

IND vs AUS: He Can Take A Couple Of Wickets At The Death &#8211; Pat Cummins On The Idea Of Bowling Adam Zampa In End Overs
IND vs AUS: He Can Take A Couple Of Wickets At The Death – Pat Cummins On The Idea Of Bowling Adam Zampa In End Overs

Sep 22, 2023, 2:36 PM

IPL 2023: The Powerplay From Chennai Was A Strange One And Really Cost CSK In The Chase &#8211; Michael Vaughan
IPL 2023: The Powerplay From Chennai Was A Strange One And Really Cost CSK In The Chase – Michael Vaughan

Apr 28, 2023, 12:42 PM

IND vs AUS: He&#8217;s One Of The Most Resilient Characters I Know &#8211; Mitchell Marsh Praises Aussie Spinner For His Decisive Spell In Series Decider
IND vs AUS: He’s One Of The Most Resilient Characters I Know – Mitchell Marsh Praises Aussie Spinner For His Decisive Spell In Series Decider

Mar 23, 2023, 3:19 PM

Hopefully, We Can Bring Some Joy, Some Entertainment To Sri Lanka, Says Aaron Finch
Hopefully, We Can Bring Some Joy, Some Entertainment To Sri Lanka, Says Aaron Finch

Jun 4, 2022, 11:45 AM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
Quick Links

Social Links

facebook_icyoutube_iclinkedin_ic