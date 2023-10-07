ODI World Cup 2023: I Just Try To Follow The Basics And Try To Score For The Team – Saud Shakeel

Pakistan batter Saud Shakeel revealed that he has changed his game to suit the needs of the team in the opening encounter against the Netherlands in the ODI World Cup 2023 in Hyderabad. The Men in Green came over the top of the Dutch side by winning their World Cup opener by 81 runs at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Overall, in the second game of the 2023 World Cup, Shakeel struck an under-pressure half-century, when Pakistan were reeling at 38 for 3, with Fakhar Zaman, captain Babar Azam, and Imam-ul-Haq back in the pavilion inside the powerplay overs.

The left-handed batter stitched a crucial 120-run partnership with Mohammad Rizwan to help the Men in Green post a competitive total of 286 runs at the game.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Saud Shakeel claimed he simply tried to follow the fundamentals and that he tailored his game to the needs of the team in the opening game, as he struck 68 runs off of 52 balls including nine boundaries, and one six in the match.

“I just try to follow the basics and try to score for the team. I think nerves were there because we lost three wickets. But I got lucky as I got early boundaries. I think in the last 2-3 months, I’ve been working hard on my game. I knew that this was the position in which I was going to bat for Pakistan and I developed my game,” Saud Shakeel said.

Saud Shakeel was not even a contender for the ODI World Cup 2023 but was preferred in the playing 11 for the opening game against the Netherlands over Salman Ali Agha. He made an impact straightway with the bat in the game in their opening game of the marquee event.

I Would Like To Thank My Coach As Well – Saud Shakeel

Saud Shakeel expressed gratitude to the support staff and the crowd for their support at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad. Pakistan pulled through a scare from the Netherlands to start their campaign with a victory and would look to continue their fine form going into the World Cup.

“Thanks to the support staff as well for helping me out. Thanks to the crowd as well. I would like to thank my coach as well and I would like to dedicate this award to him,” Saud Shakeel added.

Saud Shakeel scored Pakistan’s second-fastest 50-over World Cup fifty next to Inzamam ul Haq’s 31-ball World Cup fifty from 1992 and can be crucial for the team’s chances going forward in the tournament.