ODI World Cup 2023: I Think He Is Raring To Be Given An Opportunity – Sunil Gavaskar Backs Ravichandran Ashwin To Play Against Bangladesh

Legendary Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar believes that Indian veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin would be eager to represent the team against Bangladesh in the fourth game of India’s ODI World Cup 2023 campaign. The 37-year-old was not part of India’s playing 11 for the previous two games as Shardul Thakur was preferred ahead of him in the team.

In India’s opening 2023 ODI World Cup match against Australia, Ashwin bowled 10 overs with economical stats. However, he was dropped in the next two games against Afghanistan and Pakistan. In the two games, Shardul Thakur has only bowled eight overs and picked only one wicket in the game.

Due to the abundance of left-handed batsmen in Bangladesh’s batting lineup, the team management may be tempted to bring an off-spinner for the match on Thursday.

Speaking to India Today, Sunil Gavaskar feels that the team management would be looking to bring in Ravichandran Ashwin for the game against Bangladesh by resting Shardul Thakur and believes that he has the skillset to bowl equally well against the left-hand and right-hand batters in the game and asserted that he would be raring to go in the field when provided an opportunity.

“There could be a possibility of that happening (Ashwin playing against Bangladesh). If Shardul Thakur gets a breather, Ashwin could come in, keeping in mind the left-handers in the Bangladesh team,” Sunil Gavaskar said.

“With Ashwin, it’s not just that he bowls only to left-handers, he is a top bowler, and he bowls well to right-handers as well. He is a great bowler. He can operate on pitches that don’t generally assist the spinners. I think he is raring to be given an opportunity,” Sunil Gavaskar added.

Despite Ravichandran Ashwin having played very little ODI cricket, his performance against Australia in Chennai demonstrated his ability to adjust to the environment, which may come with time and experience. The Tamil Nadu all-rounder would look to make an impact for the team when provided an opportunity in the match against Bangladesh.

That Is Something That Bangladesh Will Have To Counter – Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar hailed the Indian team for their bravery throughout the World Cup and emphasized that Bangladesh must exhibit the same courage if they want to overcome India in Pune. The Men in Blue will come into the contest winning three out of their three games in the marquee event.

“The way the Indian team has been playing, the way the Indian team has been showing resilience. More than anything else, I think the initiative and the fearlessness that the Indian team has been showing. That’s been so good to see. That is something that Bangladesh will have to counter,” Sunil Gavaskar concluded.

In the ongoing World Cup 2023, India will be attempting to extend their winning streak as they take on Bangladesh in Pune. In contrast, the Bangladesh Tigers will be looking to get their campaign on track after defeats to England and New Zealand.