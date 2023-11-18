ODI World Cup 2023: India Should Win But You Can’t Take It For Granted – Gundappa Viswanath Shares A Crucial Advice To The Indian Team

sportzwiki logo
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Scheduled

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

All

Cricket News

ODI World Cup 2023: India Should Win But You Can’t Take It For Granted – Gundappa Viswanath Shares A Crucial Advice To The Indian Team

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Nov 18, 2023 at 11:25 AM

ODI World Cup 2023: India Should Win But You Can&#8217;t Take It For Granted &#8211; Gundappa Viswanath Shares A Crucial Advice To The Indian Team

Former Indian cricketer Gundappa Viswanath has fired a warning to the in-form Indian bowlers about the dangerous Australian batting lineup ahead of the marquee final clash against the five-time champions Australia on Sunday.

For the record eighth time, the Australian cricket team has advanced to the World Cup final in the 50-over format. The five-time world champions are accustomed to competing in World Cup finals, but they would require the absolute best effort to beat the host nation India, who has been on a 10-match winning streak.

Speaking to the PTI, Great Indian batsman Gundappa Viswanath says that Australia’s opening pair, David Warner and Travis Head, may surprise any bowling attack at the powerplay. As India will be on the quest for a third ODI world title, the hosts can expect a tough fight from the Australians, who are known for performing at the bigger stage of the ICC events.

“Australia’s batting is quite good. David Warner and Travis Head can destroy any bowler and with Mitchell Marsh, and (Steve) Smith, if Maxwell comes good, it is a balanced side. So can’t say that India can (win).” 

Gundappa Viswanath
Gundappa Viswanath Credits: Twitter

“I mean, India should win but you can’t take it for granted. It won’t be a cakewalk. If Australia gets an inch they won’t leave it, that is their hallmark. Till the last ball, they will fight. So, it is going to be one hell of a match, It is going to be a terrific match. India playing in India, and especially like the way they are playing in all departments, this gives a lot of hope to the fans,” Gundappa Viswanath said.

After losing their opening two league games, Australian batters David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, and Glenn Maxwell came through for the team in different games to win the match. Pat Cummins‘ team will be hoping that they can work together against the formidable Indian bowling attack to help them win their sixth ODI World Cup.

Terrific Approach, Terrific Consistency, And Everyone Knows Their Job – Gundappa Viswanath

Gundappa Viswanath lauded the Indian bowling attack for their terrific approach throughout the tournament and praised the team management for having five excellent bowlers, who ensured that the absence of a sixth bowler was never felt and lauded the Indian team for doing well in all three departments of the game.

“Sometimes you lose faith when you see a big partnership of opposition but that time also they kept their head high, that’s a terrific approach. We managed to carry on with five bowlers and never felt the need for a sixth bowler,” he added.

India Cricket Team
India Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

“Terrific approach, terrific consistency, and everyone knows their job, all the batters are doing well, and bowling and captaincy are also good. So, one more game to go,” Gundappa Viswanath added.

The Men in Blue has started their World Cup campaign against Australia in Chennai with a six-victory, where the Indian bowlers bowled exceedingly well to restrict batters for a low total. The Indian batsmen struggled to get going in the middle of the chase of the modest target until KL Rahul and Virat Kohli put India over the finish line in their World Cup opener.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

Gundappa Viswanath

India National Cricket Team

