ODI World Cup 2023: India Should Win But You Can’t Take It For Granted – Gundappa Viswanath Shares A Crucial Advice To The Indian Team

Former Indian cricketer Gundappa Viswanath has fired a warning to the in-form Indian bowlers about the dangerous Australian batting lineup ahead of the marquee final clash against the five-time champions Australia on Sunday.

For the record eighth time, the Australian cricket team has advanced to the World Cup final in the 50-over format. The five-time world champions are accustomed to competing in World Cup finals, but they would require the absolute best effort to beat the host nation India, who has been on a 10-match winning streak.

Speaking to the PTI, Great Indian batsman Gundappa Viswanath says that Australia’s opening pair, David Warner and Travis Head, may surprise any bowling attack at the powerplay. As India will be on the quest for a third ODI world title, the hosts can expect a tough fight from the Australians, who are known for performing at the bigger stage of the ICC events.

“Australia’s batting is quite good. David Warner and Travis Head can destroy any bowler and with Mitchell Marsh, and (Steve) Smith, if Maxwell comes good, it is a balanced side. So can’t say that India can (win).”

“I mean, India should win but you can’t take it for granted. It won’t be a cakewalk. If Australia gets an inch they won’t leave it, that is their hallmark. Till the last ball, they will fight. So, it is going to be one hell of a match, It is going to be a terrific match. India playing in India, and especially like the way they are playing in all departments, this gives a lot of hope to the fans,” Gundappa Viswanath said.

After losing their opening two league games, Australian batters David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, and Glenn Maxwell came through for the team in different games to win the match. Pat Cummins‘ team will be hoping that they can work together against the formidable Indian bowling attack to help them win their sixth ODI World Cup.

Terrific Approach, Terrific Consistency, And Everyone Knows Their Job – Gundappa Viswanath

Gundappa Viswanath lauded the Indian bowling attack for their terrific approach throughout the tournament and praised the team management for having five excellent bowlers, who ensured that the absence of a sixth bowler was never felt and lauded the Indian team for doing well in all three departments of the game.

“Sometimes you lose faith when you see a big partnership of opposition but that time also they kept their head high, that’s a terrific approach. We managed to carry on with five bowlers and never felt the need for a sixth bowler,” he added.

“Terrific approach, terrific consistency, and everyone knows their job, all the batters are doing well, and bowling and captaincy are also good. So, one more game to go,” Gundappa Viswanath added.

The Men in Blue has started their World Cup campaign against Australia in Chennai with a six-victory, where the Indian bowlers bowled exceedingly well to restrict batters for a low total. The Indian batsmen struggled to get going in the middle of the chase of the modest target until KL Rahul and Virat Kohli put India over the finish line in their World Cup opener.