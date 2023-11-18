ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma Has Been Giving Aggressive Starts, Virat Kohli Tries To Work It Out – Gundappa Viswanath Hails Indian Skipper For Setting Up The Base

sportzwiki logo
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Scheduled

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

All

Cricket News

ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma Has Been Giving Aggressive Starts, Virat Kohli Tries To Work It Out – Gundappa Viswanath Hails Indian Skipper For Setting Up The Base

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Nov 18, 2023 at 11:06 AM

ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma Has Been Giving Aggressive Starts, Virat Kohli Tries To Work It Out &#8211; Gundappa Viswanath Hails Indian Skipper For Setting Up The Base

Legendary Indian batter Gundappa Viswanath believes that Indian skipper Rohit Sharma’s blistering start in the powerplay on the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 has helped the Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli to take his time in the middle and make big runs for the team.

Team India has been able to put their opponents on the back foot from the start of the innings largely due to Rohit Sharma’s explosive Powerplay starts. This has also allowed the following batsmen to gather themselves some time and refrain from taking chances, leading to challenging totals.

Speaking to the PTI, Gundappa Viswanath praised Rohit Sharma for initiating the innings with aggression, saying that the Indian captain has created a pattern for middle-order hitters to follow and that it has encouraged other batters to take their time throughout the game’s middle overs.

“The way Rohit has been giving aggressive starts in the powerplay even though he is not getting big scores like 100 which he is capable of… the other batters are following that pattern,” Gundappa Viswanath said.

Gundappa Viswanath
Gundappa Viswanath Credits: Twitter

“From the beginning, Kohli doesn’t go for sixes, he tries to work it out, for Rohit is setting the base. All know Shubman hits clean and so it is the key for the latter batsmen to come and get going,” Gundappa Viswanath said.

Rohit Sharma is taking the new ball bowlers to task with 550 runs from 10 innings at a strike rate of 124.15, without worrying about his scores in the ODI World Cup. He leads the record of batters with the most sixes and the second-highest number of fours, having a lone century and three half-centuries.

Rohit Sharma Is Capable Of Scoring 150 if Not More, That Should Be On His Mind – Gundappa Viswanath

Gundappa Viswanath urged Rohit Sharma to carry on his form and go big in the finals of the marquee event. He was asked to score more runs against Australia to put pressure on them rather than provide a platform for the middle-order batters.

Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma Credits: Twitter

“This is the final, so he (Rohit) should continue. We all know what kind of batter he is, he’s capable of scoring 150 if not more, that should be on his mind. Instead of giving a platform to other batters, once he gets in and comes closer to powerplay, he should continue, that will help the team and give more worry to the opponent,” Gundappa Viswanath added.

Rohit Sharma has performed exceedingly well for the team in the ODI World Cup 2023 giving the team a much-needed start to the innings, which has helped the Men In Blue to dominate the world-class bowling attacks throughout the tournament and the veteran batter would be keen to continue his fine form against the five-time champions Australia on Sunday.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

Gundappa Viswanath

India National Cricket Team

Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli

Related Article
I Will Stand For My Teammate, That&#8217;s Why We Are A Team &#8211; Naveen-ul-Haq Discloses His Conversation With Virat Kohli During ODI World Cup 2023
I Will Stand For My Teammate, That’s Why We Are A Team – Naveen-ul-Haq Discloses His Conversation With Virat Kohli During ODI World Cup 2023

Nov 18, 2023, 12:04 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma Has Been Giving Aggressive Starts, Virat Kohli Tries To Work It Out &#8211; Gundappa Viswanath Hails Indian Skipper For Setting Up The Base
ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma Has Been Giving Aggressive Starts, Virat Kohli Tries To Work It Out – Gundappa Viswanath Hails Indian Skipper For Setting Up The Base

Nov 18, 2023, 11:06 AM

ODI World Cup 2023: Babar Azam And Shubman Gill Can Chase The Record Of Virat Kohli&#8217;s 50 Centuries Record In ODI Cricket &#8211; Kamran Akmal
ODI World Cup 2023: Babar Azam And Shubman Gill Can Chase The Record Of Virat Kohli’s 50 Centuries Record In ODI Cricket – Kamran Akmal

Nov 17, 2023, 4:30 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: He Seems To Be Getting Better, Which Is A Worry For Opposition&#8230; &#8211; Kane Williamson Lauds Virat Kohli For His Brilliance In ODI Cricket
ODI World Cup 2023: He Seems To Be Getting Better, Which Is A Worry For Opposition… – Kane Williamson Lauds Virat Kohli For His Brilliance In ODI Cricket

Nov 17, 2023, 2:07 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: He Still Has Three Or Four Years Of Cricket Ahead Of Him &#8211; Ravi Shastri Backs Virat Kohli To Surpass Sachin Tendulkar&#8217;s 100 Centuries Record
ODI World Cup 2023: He Still Has Three Or Four Years Of Cricket Ahead Of Him – Ravi Shastri Backs Virat Kohli To Surpass Sachin Tendulkar’s 100 Centuries Record

Nov 17, 2023, 10:28 AM

IND vs NZ, Dream11 Prediction: India vs New Zealand Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report &#038; Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, 1st Semifinal
IND vs NZ, Dream11 Prediction: India vs New Zealand Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report & Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, 1st Semifinal

Nov 15, 2023, 11:38 AM

