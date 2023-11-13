ODI World Cup 2023: Indian Captain Rohit Sharma Breaks Multiple Records To Pull Off This Remarkable Feat In World Cricket

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has been the best batter for the Indian team in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 and has created numerous world records during the game against the Netherlands in Bangalore. The 36-year-old became the second batter in the history of the game to score two consecutive 500+ runs scores in the marquee events after the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

The Indian captain has been in superb form and ranks among the tournament’s top run scorers. Out of the top five run scorers in this competition, he has the best strike rate and had more impact in the game. The Men in Blue is attempting to win their third ODI World Cup, led by Rohit Sharma, and would look to continue his fine form going into the knockouts stage of the tournament.

Rohit Sharma showed off his amazing form by hitting 61 off just 54 deliveries, which included eight fours and two sixes. With his first six of the match, off Colin Ackermann’s bowling, Rohit created history by hitting the most sixes in a calendar year. More than the 58 sixes that legendary South African batsman AB De Villiers scored in 2015, Rohit has already hammered 60 sixes in 2023.

Rohit Sharma left a lasting impact with the ball during the World Cup encounter in Bengaluru, when he claimed his first one-day international wicket in eleven years against the Netherlands. With his off-spin, Team India skipper Rohit Sharma finally dismissed Teja Nidamanuru, marking eleven long years without an ODI wicket.

Only five bowling options are available to Team India in their playing XI due to Hardik Pandya’s absence from the tournaments. Having scored 410 runs in their opening innings, the Men in Blue were well-positioned to try out a few players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Suryakumar Yadav to demonstrate their skills with the ball.

The Indian skipper is now the fourth-highest run scorer in this World Cup. They finished the league stage undefeated after winning the competition for the ninth time in a row.

The Men in Blue also broke their previous record for the longest run of victories in a single Men’s ODI World Cup. In 2003, they won eight games in a row and would be keen to extend their winning run in the knockout stage of the marquee event.

On Wednesday in Mumbai, they will take on New Zealand, the runners-up from 2019. New Zealand beat the Men in Blue in the 2019 World Cup semifinal match, which was delayed because of bad weather.