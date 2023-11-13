ODI World Cup 2023: Indian Fielding Coach T Dilip Explains The Reason Behind Dressing Room Fielding Awards Ahead Of Marquee Clash Against New Zealand

Team India fielding coach T Dilip explained the reason behind the Indian team management’s plan to identify the best fielder from each World Cup match and present them with an award in a unique and often spectacular manner, which motivates the players to give their absolute best on the field.

Videos of fielding coach T Dilip’s unique way of declaring the medal winner have gone viral following each victory India has achieved in the ongoing ODI World Cup. Fans eagerly expected the BCCI to release the video of the medal following every Indian game, and they were not disappointed either time.

The Indian team’s performance on the field is thoroughly examined by the fielding coach, who also honours, particularly outstanding fielding performances. The game’s best fielder is then typically declared oddly, and the winner is awarded a medal.

“So, the whole idea actually started and you are seeing the medal in the World Cup. But this idea we started four months back, where we started to declare the best fielder award in the dressing room in every game. Just at the medal and we are able to see the medal presentation all over in social media now in the World Cup,” T Dilip told the media in the post-match press conference.

The fielding medal ceremony is a welcome change of pace in the Indian team. The informal ceremony offers a glimpse into the players’ humanity, their innocent joy of winning the award, and the camaraderie in the team that was visible during the award.

So That Was The Main Reason Behind Getting This Medal – T Dilip

T Dilip stated that the primary purpose of the medal is to reward players for their outstanding fielding efforts. He also felt that players needed to stay on the field for the full 50 overs of the game and maintain their intensity.

“But the whole idea was to make sure that we not only encourage or talk about that brilliant catch but also the consistent performance in a 50-over game, which is very important because 300 balls, how you carry that consistency, whether it is catching or effort or intensity, is what we want to get that important going. So that was the main reason behind getting this medal,” T Dilip added.

T Dilip has become more creative with the way the prizes have been announced. As a result, there is now strong rivalry among the Indian players, with each one striving to give it their all on the field. The way players have celebrated after catching balls, gesturing to the fielding coach, and pleading to be given the medal, makes this evident that players enjoy those awards.