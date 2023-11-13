ODI World Cup 2023: We Expect To Continue In The Same Vein In The Next Match As Well – Kuldeep Yadav Ready For New Zealand Challenge

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Scheduled

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(-)
-
New Zealand
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

TBA
(-)
-
TBA
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

All

Cricket News

ODI World Cup 2023: We Expect To Continue In The Same Vein In The Next Match As Well – Kuldeep Yadav Ready For New Zealand Challenge

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Nov 13, 2023 at 11:19 AM

ODI World Cup 2023: We Expect To Continue In The Same Vein In The Next Match As Well &#8211; Kuldeep Yadav Ready For New Zealand Challenge

India’s Primary Spinner Kuldeep Yadav believes that early wickets will be the key against New Zealand in the marquee semifinal clash on Wednesday. The Men in Blue, who have won nine of their last nine league games, will aim to be clinical when they play the Blackcaps in the last-four clash at Wankhede Stadium.

In their last group-stage encounter of the 2023 World Cup, Team India defeated the Netherlands by a commanding 160 runs on Sunday. Rohit Sharma’s team ensured they concluded the group stage unbeaten by winning all nine of their games and they will now play Kane Williamson’s team in the semifinals in Mumbai under familiar circumstances.

Speaking to the PTI, Kuldeep Yadav feels that Wankhede Stadium is a difficult venue for the bowlers to bowl, as the true bounce in the wickets helps the batters to dominate the game and believes that early wickets would be key to the team’s success in the match.

Kuldeep Yadav
Kuldeep Yadav Credits: Twitter

“It is a difficult venue to bowl. The bounce is true and batsmen often dominate there. Unlike in T20, of course, the bowlers have plenty of time to come back into the game. But yes, you need a couple of early wickets to get on top of the game and opponents,” Kuldeep Yadav said.

In the nine ODI World Cup matches he has played in thus far, Kuldeep Yadav has claimed 14 wickets and made it difficult for the batters in the middle overs of the game and can be a crucial player for the Men in Blue in the knockouts stages of the tournament.

I Just Keep Focusing On The Process Rather Than On Wickets – Kuldeep Yadav

When asked about his memories of playing against New Zealand in the 2019 ODI World Cup semifinals, Kuldeep Yadav said he felt the Indian conditions were very different from those in England and that they would like to carry over their form from the league stage to the knockout stages. He also said he tries to land the ball with good line and length to make things difficult for the batters.

“The 2019 semifinals (against NZ) was four years ago. We have played a lot of bilateral series after that, so we know the conditions in India and so do they. Our preparation has been good and we have been able to play good cricket throughout the tournament. So, we expect to continue in the same vein in the next match as well,” Kuldeep Yadav said.

Kuldeep Yadav
Kuldeep Yadav Credits: Twitter

“I just work on my rhythm and strengths and focus on how batsmen are trying to play me. My aim is to land the ball on the good length area as much as possible. I just keep focusing on the process rather than on wickets. Hopefully, it will work in the next match also,” Kuldeep Yadav added.

In the 2019 World Cup semifinal match against New Zealand, The Men in Blue after having a good tournament in the league stage went down to a spirited bowling performance by New Zealand as the Indian top order was blown away by the New Zealand pacers in the powerplay but will look to turn things around this time in front of the home fans.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

India National Cricket Team

Kuldeep Yadav

Related Article
ODI World Cup 2023: We Expect To Continue In The Same Vein In The Next Match As Well &#8211; Kuldeep Yadav Ready For New Zealand Challenge
ODI World Cup 2023: We Expect To Continue In The Same Vein In The Next Match As Well – Kuldeep Yadav Ready For New Zealand Challenge

Nov 13, 2023, 11:19 AM

IND vs NED Dream11 Prediction: India vs Netherlands Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report &amp; Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, Match 45
IND vs NED Dream11 Prediction: India vs Netherlands Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report & Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, Match 45

Nov 11, 2023, 12:27 PM

IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction: India vs South Africa Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report &amp; Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, Match 37
IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction: India vs South Africa Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report & Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, Match 37

Nov 4, 2023, 2:23 PM

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: India vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report &amp; Injury Updates &#8211; ICC World Cup 2023, Match 33
IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: India vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report & Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, Match 33

Nov 1, 2023, 9:47 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Misbah-ul-Haq Names Two Young Pakistan Spinners Like Kuldeep Yadav And Tabraiz Shamsi
ODI World Cup 2023: Misbah-ul-Haq Names Two Young Pakistan Spinners Like Kuldeep Yadav And Tabraiz Shamsi

Oct 30, 2023, 3:25 PM

IND vs ENG Live Streaming: India vs England Live Streaming, Match No. 29, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
IND vs ENG Live Streaming: India vs England Live Streaming, Match No. 29, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Oct 28, 2023, 4:24 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
Quick Links

Social Links

facebook_icyoutube_iclinkedin_ic