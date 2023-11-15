ODI World Cup 2023: PCB Hasn’t Contacted Me Yet For The Bowling Coach Role, It Will Be An Honour For Me… – Umar Gul

Former Pakistan cricketer Umar Gul expressed his interest in becoming the bowling coach of the Pakistan Cricket Team after the exit of Morne Morkel following the team’s dismissal bowling performance in the ODI World Cup 2023 in India.

Former Pakistan pacer Morne Morkel left his position as the national team’s bowling coach. In June of this year, Morkel signed a six-month deal with the Pakistani side and his first duty was to tour Sri Lanka for the two-match Test series followed by the ODI World Cup

Speaking at an event in Pakistan, Umar Gul addressed rumours that he would take over for Morne Morkel in this important capacity and made it clear that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has not yet contacted him.

“Pakistan Cricket Board hasn’t contacted me yet for the bowling coach role, it will be an honour for me if I am appointed as the bowling coach of the Pakistan team,” Umar Gul said.

Umar Gul was a member of the Pakistani squad that won the 2009 ICC World Twenty20. Gul was named Pakistan’s cricket team’s acting bowling coach on March 15, 2023, in preparation for the Afghanistan series and can be the right candidate to help the Pakistan bowlers in International cricket given his experience in the game.

The bowlers from Pakistan faced criticism for their underwhelming World Cup 2023 performance. In addition to losing his top spot, Shaheen Shah failed to make an impact for the team with the new ball and Haris Rauf gave up runs and didn’t appear to be at his best. While, the Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, and Mohammad Nawaz failed to utilize the sub-continental conditions.

Pakistan lost five of their nine league games and failed to advance to the semi-finals despite entering the tournament as one of the favourites. The Pakistan Cricket Board will investigate the team’s terrible performance in the competition.

There are rumours that the Pakistan Cricket Board plans to fire all of its overseas support employees, which casts question on the stability of captain Babar Azam’s role in the team.

A renowned Pakistani news outlet Samaa TV reported that head coach Grant Bradburn, team director Mickey Arthur, and batting coach Andrew Puttick will likely be let go due to their poor performance.