ODI World Cup 2023: PCB Hasn’t Contacted Me Yet For The Bowling Coach Role, It Will Be An Honour For Me… – Umar Gul
Nov 15, 2023 at 2:48 PM
“Pakistan Cricket Board hasn’t contacted me yet for the bowling coach role, it will be an honour for me if I am appointed as the bowling coach of the Pakistan team,” Umar Gul said.
Umar Gul was a member of the Pakistani squad that won the 2009 ICC World Twenty20. Gul was named Pakistan’s cricket team’s acting bowling coach on March 15, 2023, in preparation for the Afghanistan series and can be the right candidate to help the Pakistan bowlers in International cricket given his experience in the game.
The bowlers from Pakistan faced criticism for their underwhelming World Cup 2023 performance. In addition to losing his top spot, Shaheen Shah failed to make an impact for the team with the new ball and Haris Rauf gave up runs and didn’t appear to be at his best. While, the Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, and Mohammad Nawaz failed to utilize the sub-continental conditions.
Pakistan lost five of their nine league games and failed to advance to the semi-finals despite entering the tournament as one of the favourites. The Pakistan Cricket Board will investigate the team’s terrible performance in the competition.
There are rumours that the Pakistan Cricket Board plans to fire all of its overseas support employees, which casts question on the stability of captain Babar Azam’s role in the team.
A renowned Pakistani news outlet Samaa TV reported that head coach Grant Bradburn, team director Mickey Arthur, and batting coach Andrew Puttick will likely be let go due to their poor performance.