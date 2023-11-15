ODI World Cup 2023: PCB Hasn’t Contacted Me Yet For The Bowling Coach Role, It Will Be An Honour For Me… – Umar Gul

sportzwiki logo
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Scheduled

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(-)
-
TBA
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

ODI World Cup 2023: PCB Hasn’t Contacted Me Yet For The Bowling Coach Role, It Will Be An Honour For Me… – Umar Gul

Avinash T
Nov 15, 2023 at 2:48 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: PCB Hasn't Contacted Me Yet For The Bowling Coach Role, It Will Be An Honour For Me… – Umar Gul
Former Pakistan cricketer Umar Gul expressed his interest in becoming the bowling coach of the Pakistan Cricket Team after the exit of Morne Morkel following the team’s dismissal bowling performance in the ODI World Cup 2023 in India.
Former Pakistan pacer Morne Morkel left his position as the national team’s bowling coach. In June of this year, Morkel signed a six-month deal with the Pakistani side and his first duty was to tour Sri Lanka for the two-match Test series followed by the ODI World Cup.
Speaking at an event in Pakistan, Umar Gul addressed rumours that he would take over for Morne Morkel in this important capacity and made it clear that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has not yet contacted him.
Umar Gul
Umar Gul Credits: Twitter

“Pakistan Cricket Board hasn’t contacted me yet for the bowling coach role, it will be an honour for me if I am appointed as the bowling coach of the Pakistan team,” Umar Gul said.

Umar Gul was a member of the Pakistani squad that won the 2009 ICC World Twenty20. Gul was named Pakistan’s cricket team’s acting bowling coach on March 15, 2023, in preparation for the Afghanistan series and can be the right candidate to help the Pakistan bowlers in International cricket given his experience in the game.

The bowlers from Pakistan faced criticism for their underwhelming World Cup 2023 performance. In addition to losing his top spot, Shaheen Shah failed to make an impact for the team with the new ball and Haris Rauf gave up runs and didn’t appear to be at his best. While, the Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, and Mohammad Nawaz failed to utilize the sub-continental conditions.

Pakistan Cricket Team
Pakistan Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

Pakistan lost five of their nine league games and failed to advance to the semi-finals despite entering the tournament as one of the favourites. The Pakistan Cricket Board will investigate the team’s terrible performance in the competition.

There are rumours that the Pakistan Cricket Board plans to fire all of its overseas support employees, which casts question on the stability of captain Babar Azam’s role in the team.

A renowned Pakistani news outlet Samaa TV reported that head coach Grant Bradburn, team director Mickey Arthur, and batting coach Andrew Puttick will likely be let go due to their poor performance.

2023 ODI World Cup

Pakistan National Cricket Team

Umar Gul

ODI World Cup 2023: PCB Hasn’t Contacted Me Yet For The Bowling Coach Role, It Will Be An Honour For Me… – Umar Gul

Nov 15, 2023, 2:48 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Mohammad Hafeez, Younis Khan Considered For The Position Of Pakistan Chief Selector Following Inzamam-ul-Haq’s Resignation

Nov 15, 2023, 1:29 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) To Sack Entire Foreign Coaches Following Babar Azam-Led Team’s Poor Performance – Reports

Nov 14, 2023, 4:32 PM

Has He Won Anything At Any Level? – Aaqib Javed Questions Babar Azam’s Captaincy Skills Following Pakistan’s Poor Performance

Nov 14, 2023, 3:53 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Mohammad Amir Names Three Potential Captaincy Candidates For Pakistan Team Across Formats

Nov 14, 2023, 3:35 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: He Was The Same Captain, Who Made Pakistan Team No.1 – Kapil Dev Defends Babar Azam Despite His Poor Captaincy Tactics

Nov 14, 2023, 11:22 AM

