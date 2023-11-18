ODI World Cup 2023: It’s Probably Once-In-A-Lifetime Opportunity – Yuvraj Singh’s Crucial Advice To Shubman Gill Ahead Of The Marquee Final

Indian World Cup winner Yuvraj Singh has urged the young Indian opener Shubman Gill to give his all efforts for the team in the marquee final clash against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The 24-year-old walked out of the field after an impressive knock before returning to bat on the final over against New Zealand.

In the game against the Blackcaps, Shubman Gill did not show fear in the knockout stage and went for the spinners, even after losing the skipper at the other end and walking off the field after scoring a brilliant half-century. The youngsters seem to have suffered from the same heatwave that had affected Australia’s Glenn Maxwell during his epic knock against Afghanistan.

Speaking to Sports Tak Ahead of the marquee final between India and Australia, Yuvraj Singh hailed Shubman Gill for his brilliant performance throughout the ODI World Cup and wants him to play the final even though he suffered from a hamstring injury during the semifinal game, stating as a lifetime opportunity for the youngsters.

“Shubman has had his health challenges, but despite that, his performances have been outstanding. I don’t know whether he had cramps or a hamstring niggle in the last game. But I feel he should play anyhow in the final. Just give it your all because a chance to play in the World Cup final doesn’t come every day. It’s probably a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Yuvraj Singh said.

Shubman Gill is an important part of India’s 2023 World Cup campaign but he was forced to miss the first two matches of the ICC event after being diagnosed with dengue and has played a few impactful knocks for the team, scoring a counter-attacking half-century against the Blackcaps.

Rohit Sharma Has Captained Really Well So Far – Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh has complimented Rohit Sharma for leading by example both at the bat and in the field and believes that he is one of the main reasons for India’s performance competition is because of how composed Rohit has been under pressure at the top of the order.

“Rohit Sharma is a team player. I feel one of the main reasons why India have been so successful has been his captaincy under pressure. Even in the semifinal against New Zealand, he held back his strike bowlers and brought them into the attack only when the partnership began to look threatening. He has captained really well so far,” Yuvraj Singh added.

Team India has been able to put their opponents on the back foot from the beginning of the innings due to Rohit Sharma’s batting at the top of the order. The Indian skipper has scored 550 runs from 10 innings at a strike rate of 124.15 making it challenging for the new ball bowlers.